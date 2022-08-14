Iowa State student found dead a Waterloo native

AMES – An Iowa State University student found dead last week in Ames was from Waterloo, according to an obituary released by the family.

On Wednesday morning, officers with the Ames Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex after a resident of apartment 203 found a woman who appeared to be deceased on the balcony. Officers found the woman and confirmed she was dead, later identifying her as 20-year-old Emma Elizabeth Timmer, who lived in apartment 303.

Timmer was born in Waterloo and graduated from Columbus Catholic High School in 2020. She had worked at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex and as a lifeguard. After the news broke of her death, condolences on social media came quickly from those who knew her.

“What a loss – she was truly a beautiful person inside and out,” one user on Facebook, Christa Guetterman wrote. “Heaven is lucky. Rest in peace, Emma!”

Investigators are awaiting results from the autopsy conducted by the State Medical Examiner’s Office. Ames Police believe there is no threat to the community, but the case remains an active investigation.