 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking alert top story

Iowa State student found dead a Waterloo native

  • Updated
  • 0
Emma Elizabeth Timmer

AMES – An Iowa State University student found dead last week in Ames was from Waterloo, according to an obituary released by the family.

On Wednesday morning, officers with the Ames Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex after a resident of apartment 203 found a woman who appeared to be deceased on the balcony. Officers found the woman and confirmed she was dead, later identifying her as 20-year-old Emma Elizabeth Timmer, who lived in apartment 303.

Timmer was born in Waterloo and graduated from Columbus Catholic High School in 2020. She had worked at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex and as a lifeguard. After the news broke of her death, condolences on social media came quickly from those who knew her.

“What a loss – she was truly a beautiful person inside and out,” one user on Facebook, Christa Guetterman wrote. “Heaven is lucky. Rest in peace, Emma!”

People are also reading…

Investigators are awaiting results from the autopsy conducted by the State Medical Examiner’s Office. Ames Police believe there is no threat to the community, but the case remains an active investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Couple arrested in Menards thefts

Couple arrested in Menards thefts

WATERLOO — A Waterloo couple has been arrested for allegedly taking thousands of dollars’ worth of items from a home improvement store.

Two arrested for lottery fraud

Two arrested for lottery fraud

WATERLOO — Two Waterloo women have been arrested for allegedly trying to circumvent state debt collection efforts when they cashed in a winnin…

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer-involved shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News