Iowa State Patrol trooper hurt in Highway 63 collision

NEW HAMPTON -- Two drivers, including an Iowa State Patrol trooper, were transported to the hospital following a crash Friday on Highway 63 in Chickasaw County.

The Iowa State Patrol identified the injured as Riley Maas, 23, of Ottumwa, and Trooper Shawn Wuchter, no age given, of Mason City.

The crash was reported at 12:50 p.m. Friday on Highway 63 south of 150th Street.

Troopers said Trooper Wuchter was northbound on Highway 63 and initiated a U-turn to stop a traffic violator. Maas was also northbound and struck the driver's side door of the squad car.

Maas was transported by private vehicle to Regional Health Services of Howard County. Wuchter was transported by ambulance to MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation. Agencies assisting at the scene were the New Hampton Fire Department and Chickasaw County Sheriff.

