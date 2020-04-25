Iowa state parks extend closures into May

DES MOINES -- The DNR is extending closures of campgrounds and other park facilities through May 14 to help protect the health of visitors and staff during the COVID-19 health emergency. State parks and forests remain open for day-use opportunities, but visitors are reminded to strictly abide the social distancing rules and not gather in groups.
Facilities that will remain closed through May 14 include:
- Campgrounds, including youth and group camps
- Bathrooms, including pit latrines and port-a-potties
- Playgrounds
- Cabins, shelters and lodges
- Visitor centers and museums
All programs and events at state parks are cancelled or postponed through at least May 14. Watch for updates at iowadnr.gov
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.