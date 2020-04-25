Iowa state parks extend closures into May
DES MOINES -- The DNR is extending closures of campgrounds and other park facilities through May 14 to help protect the health of visitors and staff during the COVID-19 health emergency. State parks and forests remain open for day-use opportunities, but visitors are reminded to strictly abide the social distancing rules and not gather in groups.

Facilities that will remain closed through May 14 include:

  • Campgrounds, including youth and group camps
  • Bathrooms, including pit latrines and port-a-potties
  • Playgrounds
  • Cabins, shelters and lodges
  • Visitor centers and museums

All programs and events at state parks are cancelled or postponed through at least May 14. Watch for updates at iowadnr.gov

