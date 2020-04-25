Iowa state parks extend closures into May

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

DES MOINES -- The DNR is extending closures of campgrounds and other park facilities through May 14 to help protect the health of visitors and staff during the COVID-19 health emergency. State parks and forests remain open for day-use opportunities, but visitors are reminded to strictly abide the social distancing rules and not gather in groups.