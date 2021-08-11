Iowa State Fair ready after one-year hiatus

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An effort was made to spread out the fairgrounds as much as possible, Williamson said. And the fairgrounds will be flush with hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations, and the janitorial staff has been boosted in an effort to increase periodic cleanings.

“We’re being as flexible as we possibly can because health and safety is our utmost priority here,” Williamson said.

A free vaccination clinic will be available throughout the fair for anyone who has not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone wishing to receive the vaccine may do so at the clinic hosted by Hy-Vee near Gate 11 south of Grand Avenue. The clinic will be open every day of the fair.

“Any time we see people coming together who are not vaccinated, we know the situation is ripe for the delta variant to spread,” Polk County public health spokeswoman Nola Aigner said recently.

Williamson said last year’s cancellation presented a budgeting challenge for the fair, which she said gets 90% of its annual income from the 11-day event. She said the fair made budget adjustments for this year’s event, but none that should be obvious to fairgoers or impact their fair experience.

“We were very careful and thoughtful in our budgeting to be able to make the traditional things still happen this year,” she said.