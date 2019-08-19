{{featured_button_text}}
DES MOINES -- Nothing compares to the Iowa State Fair and the 2019 Fair crushed attendance records over the 11-day celebration.

An estimated 1,170,375 people visited the fair, besting the previous records of 1,130,260 set in 2018 and the 1,117,398 set in 2015. The Iowa State Fair ranks among the largest fairs in the nation with consistent attendance over 1 million and has been recording attendance numbers over 1 million visitors since 2002. 

With the exception of Aug. 9, each fair day in 2019 was above the same day in 2018. Three one-day records were set, including Aug. 13, 14, and 16. The attendance of 122,111 on the first Saturday, Aug. 10, was the second- highest Saturday recorded, behind 127,277 recorded in 1991.

