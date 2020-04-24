UPDATE: Iowa sees largest 1-day jump in cases, deaths Friday; Bremer, Black Hawk add deaths

DES MOINES -- Iowa saw its largest one-day jump in new coronavirus cases and deaths Friday, recording 521 new cases and 11 additional deaths from COVID-19, even as the governor announced she would begin allowing elective surgeries and farmers markets beginning Monday.
The state now has recorded just shy of 4,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 107 deaths, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Three of those deaths were in Black Hawk County and one was in Bremer County.
The large jump in positive cases was mainly a result of more testing becoming available, with the State Hygienic Lab running 2,712 tests Thursday alone, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Friday.
"One in 98 Iowans have been tested, so we have really significantly upped our ability to test Iowans -- which I believe is positive," Reynolds said.
Thirty percent of all positive cases are manufacturing employees, the governor said, and 15% were health care workers.
Reynolds noted 104 Iowans were currently in intensive care units across the state with COVID-19, and 60 of those were on ventilators.
She also announced an additional long-term care facility outbreak in Polk County, noting it was Iowa's 13th such outbreak. Around half of the state's total deaths have been residents of such facilities.
Allamakee County added four cases for a total of 50 cases, Bremer County added one case and one death for a total of 35 cases and two deaths, Buchanan added two cases for a total of 13 and Fayette County added three cases for a total of 10.
Grundy County added one case for a total of 7 cases, and Winneshiek County added two cases for a total of 11 cases.
The state has only recorded 530 cases in Black Hawk County, but county officials said Thursday their updated case count was 622. The county has noted the state's lag time on cases can be up to 48 hours difference.
But the state's death county for Black Hawk County matches local officials' numbers, at seven deaths.
