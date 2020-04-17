Iowa schools to remain closed through end of school year

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES -- Iowa schools will not reopen this school year, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Friday.

Most Iowa schools have not held in-person classes since mid-March, when Reynolds first recommended school closures. She ordered schools closed April 2.

“Believe me, I would like nothing more than to stand before you today and announce that Iowa will be open for school in May,” Reynolds said, explaining state data does not support safely reopening school buildings. “ ... I regret to say Iowa schools will not reopen for this school year.”

Iowa high school spring sports are canceled as well. Summer sports will be reevaluated at a later date.

Reynolds extended the closures while announcing 191 new cases of coronavirus during a Friday news conference. She said 64 people have died in Iowa, and there are 2,332 cases total in 82 counties.

A peak of the COVID-19 cases is expected at the end of the month.

With buildings closed for the rest of the academic year, school districts will still be required to provide continuous learning opportunities if they do not want to be forced to make up lost time face-to-face later.