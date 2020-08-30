Iowa schools near meatpacking plants lack extra guidance on virus

Kids in the elementary school will spend time early on learning how to wear face masks properly and why they need them. Classes are small. But it will be as normal as possible. At recess, lunch and P.E. the kids will get to take off their masks and face shields and run around just like kids.

Fort Dodge schools

Fort Dodge has a population of around 24,000 and is the seat of Webster County. The Fort Dodge school district, 3,838 students, is already facing scheduling and planning challenges and classes haven’t even begun. Webster County had one of the highest infection rates in the state since the coronavirus was first reported in Iowa – a glitch reported Aug. 20 in Iowa’s COVID-19 tracking system forced counties to re-evaluate positivity rates, the metric schools use to determine when and how to head back to class. As a result, the county went from a 24% infection rate to only 2.3% overnight.

Because the county exceeded the 15% rate of infection mark set by the state, which is already far higher than the CDC’s recommendation, the board pushed the school year back until after Labor Day – then 48 hours later when the miscalculation was reported and the infection rate seemingly plummeted – the school went back to their original start date of Aug. 25.