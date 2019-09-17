Iowa says marching band subjected to 'inappropriate' actions

IOWA CITY (AP) — The University of Iowa says it has contacted Iowa State after the Hawkeye Marching Band was subjected to "inappropriate actions" during Saturday's football game between the two rivals.
The statement from Iowa athletic director Gary Barta on Monday did not include details and said only that "we have contacted Iowa State athletics administration and are working to gather additional information."
No. 18 Iowa rallied to beat Iowa State 18-17 on the road. The game at Jack Trice Stadium lasted nearly 6 ½ hours after a pair of weather delays, and some fans from Iowa State's student section ran onto the field during the second interruption before being sent back by security.
Iowa's band, like the team itself, was booed heavily by the Iowa State student section when it entered the stadium before kickoff.
No. 19 Iowa rallies to beat Iowa State, 18-17
Iowa linebacker Amani Jones (52) celebrates after an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa won 18-17. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
No. 19 Iowa rallies to beat Iowa State, 18-17
Iowa's Chauncey Golston, left, and A.J. Epenesa (94) carry the Cy-Hawk trophy off the field after the team's win against Iowa State Saturday in Ames.
AP PHOTO
091419ap-iowa-white
Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White tackles Iowa receiver Nico Ragaini Saturday.
AP PHOTO
091419ap-iowa-eisworth
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles as he is chased by Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth during the first half Saturday.
AP PHOTO
091419ap-iowa-sargent
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent is tackled by Iowa State defensive back Lawrence White (11) during Saturday's game in Ames.
AP PHOTO
091419ap-ferentz-campbell
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, left, talks with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz before Saturday's game in Ames.
AP PHOTO
091419ap-iowa-iowa-state-stanley
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass during the first half of Saturday's game at Iowa State.
AP PHOTO
091419ap-iowa-lang
Iowa State's Johnnie Lang (4) is tackled by Iowa's Henry Marchese (13) and Amani Jones (52) while returning a kickoff during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa.
AP PHOTO
091419ap-iowa-duncan
Iowa place kicker Keith Duncan (3) kicks a 25-yard field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday in Ames.
AP PHOTO
091419ap-iowa-stanley-2
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) is tackled by Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa.
AP PHOTO
091419ap-iowa-state-pettway
Iowa State wide receiver La'Michael Pettway catches a 51-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa.
AP PHOTO
No. 19 Iowa rallies to beat Iowa State, 18-17
Storm clouds roll in over Jack Trice Stadium during a lightning delay in the first half of an NCAA college football game between Iowa State and Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
No. 19 Iowa rallies to beat Iowa State, 18-17
A student slides down a hill in Jack Trice Stadium during a lightning delay in the first half of an NCAA college football game between Iowa State and Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
No. 19 Iowa rallies to beat Iowa State, 18-17
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) is sacked by Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
No. 19 Iowa rallies to beat Iowa State, 18-17
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) is tackled by Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson, right, during the first half Saturday in Ames.
AP PHOTO
Iowa says marching band subjected to 'inappropriate' actions
Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger celebrates at the end of the team's NCAA college football game against Iowa State Saturday in Ames. Iowa won 18-17.
AP PHOTO
