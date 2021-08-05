 Skip to main content
Iowa sales tax holiday is Friday and Saturday
DES MOINES — Iowa’s sales tax holiday marks its 22 year as shoppers can save on many back-to-school items Friday and Saturday.

No sales tax or local option sales tax will be collected on sales of an article of clothing or footwear having a selling price less than $100. In Waterloo, that means shoppers save $7 dollars on every $100 they spend.

Clothing includes any article of apparel and typical footwear.

Items that will not be tax free include watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, handkerchiefs, sporting equipment, skis, swim fins, roller blades, skates, and any special clothing or footwear designed primarily for athletic activity or protective use and not usually considered appropriate for everyday wear.

John Fuller, a spokesman for the Iowa Department of Revenue, said Iowa consumers are projected to save $4.6 million over the next two days.

