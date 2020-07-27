Iowa’s virus deaths surpass grim forecast

When asked last week what he thought about the institute’s March 31 predictions proving accurate, the governor’s spokesman, Pat Garrett, said projections “will always fluctuate and will continue to do so.”

He didn’t answer a follow-up question about whether the governor’s office believed the new projections would turn out to be true.

Modeling changes

As the virus that causes COVID-19 continues to plague the United States with spikes in many states, including Iowa, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation tweaked its modeling, Flaxman said.

“We’ve really had to change our models to get a better idea of what might happen after these mandates were lifted,” he said, referring to stay-at-home orders, travel bans and business closures. “That led us to a 2.0 advance of our model: Mandates that come on and off. The 3.0 version is not just mandates coming on and off, but things just getting bad again” and mandates being reinstated.

The institute’s prediction for Iowa as of Thursday ranged from about 1,100 deaths by Nov. 1 if universal masks are adopted and 1,800 deaths if mandates are eased.

The projection shows Iowa hospitals having enough beds and intensive care unit space for COVID-19 patients.