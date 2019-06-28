SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Iowa's UnityPoint Health and South Dakota-based Sanford Health have announced plans to merge in an agreement that would create a sprawling health system in the Upper Great Plains and Midwest.
The two providers announced their plans Friday. The Argus Leader reports if the merger is approved by regulators, it could be finalized by year's end.
The providers said the merger would place the company among the top 15 largest nonprofit health systems nationwide. The new organization would employ more than 83,000 staff, 2,600 physicians and have more than $11 billion in revenue.
UnityPoint operates 32 hospitals and has relationships with 280 physician clinics throughout Iowa, including Waterloo, as well as western Illinois and southern Wisconsin.
Sanford Heath's organization includes 44 hospitals, 1,400 physicians and more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations in 26 states and nine countries.
The new company would be led by Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Standford Health, and Kevin Vermeer, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health. Krabbenhoft would serve as president and CEO, and Vermeer would serve as senior executive vice president.
A new governing board would be established for the new company, made up of representatives from both organizations, plus additional unaffiliated board members with relevant national industry experience and expertise. UnityPoint Health would recommend the inaugural board chair.
Both organizations would continue to operate their respective fully-integrated medical groups and maintain longstanding relationships with independent physicians, hospitals, and other health care partners.
