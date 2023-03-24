DES MOINES – Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 2.9% in February from 3% in January.

Meanwhile, the US unemployment rate increased from 3.4% to 3.6% in February. The number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 50,100 in February from 51,200 in January.

The total number of working Iowans increased to 1,671,200 in February. This figure is 1,300 higher than January and 3,900 higher than one year ago. Iowa’s economy is now 8,400 jobs above the level seen prior to the pandemic.

The state’s labor force inched up by 100 people. Iowa’s labor force participation rate remained at 68.1% in February, up 0.1% from one year ago.

