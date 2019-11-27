{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa's Ride has released its inaugural route across northern Iowa.

The ride will be approximately 416 miles, traveling from Dubuque to Rock Rapids with 10,549 feet of climb for the week, according to the event's Facebook page. After departing Dubuque, the ride will make overnight stops in some of Iowa’s smaller communities.

The ride begins July 12 in Dubuque, and makes stops in the following towns:

Monticello, Vinton, Eldora, Clarion, Emmetsburg, Sheldon,  and Rock Rapids.

The ride sprung from controversy after organizers of the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, a world-famous ride, cut ties with the ride's longtime sponsor, the Des Moines Register, to start a competing ride. 

In October, then-RAGBRAI Director T.J. Juskiewicz and four of his staff members resigned, citing the newspaper’s handling of the Carson King fundraiser story.

Cyclists can register for Iowa's Ride at https://iowasride.com/.

