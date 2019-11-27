Iowa's Ride has released its inaugural route across northern Iowa.
The ride will be approximately 416 miles, traveling from Dubuque to Rock Rapids with 10,549 feet of climb for the week, according to the event's Facebook page. After departing Dubuque, the ride will make overnight stops in some of Iowa’s smaller communities.
The ride begins July 12 in Dubuque, and makes stops in the following towns:
Monticello, Vinton, Eldora, Clarion, Emmetsburg, Sheldon, and Rock Rapids.
You have free articles remaining.
The ride sprung from controversy after organizers of the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, a world-famous ride, cut ties with the ride's longtime sponsor, the Des Moines Register, to start a competing ride.
In October, then-RAGBRAI Director T.J. Juskiewicz and four of his staff members resigned, citing the newspaper’s handling of the Carson King fundraiser story.
Cyclists can register for Iowa's Ride at https://iowasride.com/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.