Iowa’s health care workers meet COVID-19’s challenges

During this demanding period of the COVID-19 outbreak, we would like to thank our health care workers – physicians, nurses, patient care assistants, ambulance drivers and paramedics, the cleaning teams – all those working in hospitals and clinics and all those unseen working night and day to keep us safe.
Health care providers statewide have worked around the clock to care for those who have fallen ill. Our health care heroes have selflessly staffed the front lines as we work to contain the COVID-19 outbreak that, at the time of this writing, has infected more than 2,500 Iowans and spread to more than 80% of Iowa’s 99 counties. As COVID-19 infects more people, caregivers endure long hours, intensifying conditions and the fear of contracting the virus themselves.
But on-the-job sacrifices are only part of the story. Because of their close contact with sick patients, many health care workers have elected to quarantine themselves from their own families. Their only contact with family members may be over video chats or occasional in-person conversations from a distance.
Beyond the personal aspect of the pandemic response, many of our facilities are struggling to offer services and, in several cases, keep their doors open just as their communities most need them. Hospitals have had to cancel appointments and procedures and often pay higher prices for equipment that has been in short supply. Iowa hospitals create an enormous economic impact statewide and provide more than 76,000 jobs in countless communities. These jobs pay more than $5 billion in salaries and benefits each year. This places Iowa hospitals among the largest, and most-important, employers in their communities. But with the cancellation or significant reduction in services in response to the pandemic, Iowa hospitals have incurred a 46% decline in revenue in just one month.
Through it all, hospital employees have remained steadfast to their mission and committed to caring for their patients and each other. We admire your sacrifice, your courage and your hope — a hope that better things are always ahead, that we can get through even the toughest of times, that we are stronger than any challenge that comes our way, and that you are where you are meant to be and doing what you are meant to do. During these tough times, hope is the very thing that will carry many of us through this difficult time.
Since 2007, the Iowa Hospital Association and its members have celebrated Iowa Hospital Heroes through a ceremony at the association’s annual meeting each fall. More than 100 employees who have acted courageously in a crisis or who have provided exemplary service to their hospitals and communities have been recognized.
This year, that criteria applies to all hospital employees, so the Iowa Hospital Association is broadening the focus from individual heroes to celebrating the dedication and accomplishments of all 76,000+ Iowa hospital employees serving heroically during the COVID-19 pandemic. Putting their health and safety at risk, our health care employees work under unimaginable pressure, saving lives, offering comfort and carrying the grief over those who couldn’t be saved. And though many are weary, they persevere for the greater good.
Iowa’s hospital and health care providers are on the front lines of the fight against an unprecedented pandemic, and they are responding to COVID-19 while continuing to offer the quality care Iowans depend on even in the worst of times. It’s inspiring to see and hear about the collaboration among caregivers as everyone works together to overcome the issues we’re facing. The Iowa Hospital Association is proud and extremely grateful for the state’s compassionate caregivers during crisis.
