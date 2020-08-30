Iowa’s health care workers meet COVID-19’s challenges

Through it all, hospital employees have remained steadfast to their mission and committed to caring for their patients and each other. We admire your sacrifice, your courage and your hope — a hope that better things are always ahead, that we can get through even the toughest of times, that we are stronger than any challenge that comes our way, and that you are where you are meant to be and doing what you are meant to do. During these tough times, hope is the very thing that will carry many of us through this difficult time.

Since 2007, the Iowa Hospital Association and its members have celebrated Iowa Hospital Heroes through a ceremony at the association’s annual meeting each fall. More than 100 employees who have acted courageously in a crisis or who have provided exemplary service to their hospitals and communities have been recognized.

This year, that criteria applies to all hospital employees, so the Iowa Hospital Association is broadening the focus from individual heroes to celebrating the dedication and accomplishments of all 76,000+ Iowa hospital employees serving heroically during the COVID-19 pandemic. Putting their health and safety at risk, our health care employees work under unimaginable pressure, saving lives, offering comfort and carrying the grief over those who couldn’t be saved. And though many are weary, they persevere for the greater good.

Iowa’s hospital and health care providers are on the front lines of the fight against an unprecedented pandemic, and they are responding to COVID-19 while continuing to offer the quality care Iowans depend on even in the worst of times. It’s inspiring to see and hear about the collaboration among caregivers as everyone works together to overcome the issues we’re facing. The Iowa Hospital Association is proud and extremely grateful for the state’s compassionate caregivers during crisis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0