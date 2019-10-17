NEW HAMPTON – The Pub at the Pinicon menu labels its breaded pork tenderloin sandwich “a true Iowa treat.”
The Iowa Pork Producers Association has named the sandwich, simply abbreviated “P.T.,” the 2019 Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin sandwich in Iowa.
Here’s the mouth-watering description of the tenderloin that won the judges over at The Pub, 2205 S. Linn Ave., in New Hampton: The sandwich starts with a center-cut, half-pound pork loin – the same meat used for the restaurant’s top-selling boneless pork chop dinner entrée. Loins are injected with their own natural juices to enhance moisture, then hand-cut and coated in seasoned flour, dipped in a milk-and-egg wash, breaded with seasoned panko crumbs and fried to perfection. It is served on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and sliced pickles.
“We learned after The Pub won that it’s owned by a pig farmer and all the pork served at the restaurant comes from the farm,” said Kelsey Sutter, IPPA marketing and programs director.
Sutter traveled to New Hampton on Thursday morning from the Clive-based IPPA to present The Pub with the winning plaque, a large banner to hang outside the restaurant and a check for $500.
The announcement is traditionally made in “PorkTober.” October Pork Month celebrates pig farmers, local restaurants and that Midwestern classic – the pork tenderloin sandwich.
The Pub at the Pinicon’s current owners Dale and Laura Reicks of New Hampton source all of the restaurant’s pork from Reicks View Farms in Lawler, a family farm they founded in 1979. In addition to pork tenderloins and chops, Reicks View Farms supplies The Pub’s bacon, ribs and sausage pizza topping.
“Knowing how important the pork industry is in Iowa and knowing how much Iowans love a good breaded pork tenderloin, this is a badge of honor for our restaurant,” said Phil Zwanziger, manager at the more than 60-year-old dining and events center. “The best compliment we can receive in our business is that we serve a good, tasty product.”
Zwanziger, a native of Nashua, has been involved with the business for almost 30 years, and said the pork tenderloin has long been a popular menu item. The breading recipe has been modified over the years, and a year ago, the switch was made from a hoagie to a brioche bun.
That breading recipe won praise from Chef Phil Carey, who serves on the IPPA restaurant and foodservice committee. He was one of three judges who traveled together to sample breaded pork tenderloins at five finalist restaurants.
“This year’s winning tenderloin, by far, had an outstanding breading that was well-seasoned and added great texture to the overall sandwich,” Carey said. “The pork itself was very tender and very juicy to the last bite. A great pork tenderloin.”
Runner-up in the contest is Stumble Inn in Bradford. Rounding out the finalists (in no order) are Big Al’s BBQ in Des Moines, Night Hawk Bar & Grill in Slater and West Side Family Restaurant in Grinnell.
“Choosing the winner is a long vetting process that begins with open nominations in the spring. That’s the popularity contest round. Then a committee judges the restaurants throughout the summer,” Sutter said, until the field is narrowed to five finalists.
This year, IPPA received 5,390 nominations for 470 different establishments. The committee judged 40 restaurants on the quality of the pork, taste, physical characteristics and eating experience before arriving at the final round of judging.
