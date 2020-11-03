Iowa returns Sen. Joni Ernst to Washington

DES MOINES — Republican Joni Ernst, the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate in Iowa, on Tuesday became the first woman re-elected to that federal post after surviving a scare by edging out Democrat Theresa Greenfield in a hard-fought and expensive 2020 political slugfest.
With 86 percent of 1,661 precincts reporting, Ernst, 50, a retired soldier who previously served as a county auditor and state senator, polled 50.6 percent of the vote en route to a second six-year U.S. Senate term. Greenfield, 57, a Des Moines businesswoman making her first bid for statewide elective office, had garnered 46.4 percent in unofficial results.
Greenfield forged an early lead by capturing a strong share of Iowa’s record absentee balloting – due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic – but Ernst was able to close the gap with a strong showing, especially in rural counties, as GOP enthusiasm surged late in the volatile race.
For her part, Ernst touted her work on Iowa-specific issues like the federal ethanol mandate --- a beloved program in Iowa’s agricultural sector --- and federal assistance in the wake of this summer’s derecho.
Viewed as a critical cog in both major political parties’ plan to hold control of the U.S. Senate for the next two years, the Iowa race was the second most expensive in U.S. history and by far the most expensive in Iowa electoral annals with more than $234 million spent by the campaigns, political parties, political advocacy organizations and others interested in influencing Tuesday’s outcome based on figures calculated by the Center for Responsive Politics -- a nonprofit and nonpartisan watchdog organization that tracks money in elections.
By contrast, campaign spending in Ernst’s 2014 race with Democrat Bruce Braley totaled about $87 million.
Going into the election, Republicans held 53 seats and Democrats 47. The six-year Senate position pays $174,000 annually with health-care, pension and free parking benefits and allowances.
Pledging to “put hardworking Iowans first,” Greenfield made health care and the GOP coronavirus response a major focus of her campaign, saying she would expand Obamacare by offering a public option and protect Medicare and Social Security while noting Ernst’s support for scrapping Obamacare and raising concerns the GOP incumbent would privatize entitlements many Iowan’s paid into and depend on.
A relative political newcomer, Greenfield also scored support from independents by pledging to work across the political aisle to break the partisan gridlock on issues like infrastructure funding and immigration reform while casting Ernst as someone who promised to “make ‘em squeal” but became a beltway insider putting GOP priorities ahead of the needs of Iowans.
