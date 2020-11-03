Iowa returns Sen. Joni Ernst to Washington

DES MOINES — Republican Joni Ernst, the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate in Iowa, on Tuesday became the first woman re-elected to that federal post after surviving a scare by edging out Democrat Theresa Greenfield in a hard-fought and expensive 2020 political slugfest.

With 86 percent of 1,661 precincts reporting, Ernst, 50, a retired soldier who previously served as a county auditor and state senator, polled 50.6 percent of the vote en route to a second six-year U.S. Senate term. Greenfield, 57, a Des Moines businesswoman making her first bid for statewide elective office, had garnered 46.4 percent in unofficial results.

Greenfield forged an early lead by capturing a strong share of Iowa’s record absentee balloting – due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic – but Ernst was able to close the gap with a strong showing, especially in rural counties, as GOP enthusiasm surged late in the volatile race.

For her part, Ernst touted her work on Iowa-specific issues like the federal ethanol mandate --- a beloved program in Iowa’s agricultural sector --- and federal assistance in the wake of this summer’s derecho.

