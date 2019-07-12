DES MOINES (AP) — Iowa officials have reported the state's first confirmed human case of West Nile virus.
The Iowa Public Health Department said Friday the man lives in Audubon County, is 61 to 80 years old and has recovered.
Dr. Caitlin Pedati is the department's medical director and Pedati says that until the state's first hard frost, being outside means there's a risk for West Nile virus infection from mosquitoes.
Experts say most people who are infected have no symptoms or experience only mild, flu-like symptoms. The most vulnerable people are those who are at least 50 or have weakened immune systems.
State records say 104 Iowans were diagnosed with West Nile virus last year and nine died. More information about the virus is available online.
