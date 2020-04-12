Iowa records 7 new deaths, 77 new coronavirus cases on Easter Sunday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES -- Seven new deaths in the state were announced Sunday from coronavirus as well as 77 new cases, including six in Black Hawk County.

That brings Iowa's total number of positive cases of coronavirus to 1,587 and its total deaths to 41. A little less than 10% of all cases the state gets results for are positive.

Six of the deaths were older or elderly adults in hard-hit Linn County, currently experiencing an outbreak at a long-term care facility. The seventh death was an elderly adult in Washington County, which also is experiencing a long-term care facility outbreak.

The state has said more than 40% of total COVID-19 deaths have been in such facilities.

For the first time in Black Hawk County, a child tested positive for coronavirus, as well as an adult between 18 and 40, two middle-aged adults between the ages of 41 and 60, one adult between the ages of 61 and 80 and one elderly adult older than 81.

Buchanan County also reported one adult under 40, while Tama County -- with at least one long-term care facility outbreak and a possible outbreak at a plant in town -- recorded nine new cases.

A total of 129 people were currently hospitalized with COVID-19.