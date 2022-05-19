Iowa prairies topic of Cedar Valley Historical Society meeting May 24

WATERLOO -- Dr. Daryl Smith, professor emeritus in UNI’s Biology Department, will be present "Types of Iowa Prairies" at the May 24 Cedar Valley Historical Society meeting.

The meeting is begins at 7 p.m. at Grout Museum of History and Science, 503 South St. Those attending are asked to park in the upper parking lot off South Street. All programs are open to the public.

Refreshments will be served. The museum encourages the public to wear face masks.

Smith began teaching science at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, in 1967. He was head of the Biology Department for seven years. In 1973, he planted eight acres of tallgrass prairie at UNI and directed the UNI-Tallgrass Prairie Center programs for 11 years. Since 2015, he has been a professor emeritus.

He has twice directed the North American Prairie Conference, teaches prairie ecology during summers at the Iowa Lakeside Laboratory. As executive director and co-producer of the documentary, "America’s Lost Landscape," he received numerous awards, including from the International Documentary Association.

New members are welcome; call Craig Bravender at 319-296-3019.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0