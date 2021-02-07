Iowa police body camera video sometimes revealing -- if the public's allowed to see them

The word “policy” is used loosely by some agencies. The Ackley Police Department, a four-officer agency in Hardin County, has a two-paragraph memo from Sept. 24, 2019, that includes the directive “You are all professionals, so use your judgment when to use them.”

The policies run the gamut in how long recordings are saved, ranging from as little as a week to indefinitely. In Forest City, police video of a traffic stop “in which there is no known arrest or other known reason to place the video into evidence” may be deleted in seven days.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office’s policy says “system files of non-evidentiary value are maintained for a minimum of 30 days and (then) classified as junk.”

But sometimes the public may not request a video of an interaction with police until later.

“If someone is pulled over for a traffic stop they feel is not proper, they’ve got a way to take a look at it,” said Pete McRoberts, ACLU of Iowa policy director, about body camera footage. “People can be honest, but still wrong, about what they recall. A body cam can break the tie.”

Video from body cams or in-car cameras often is useful for training and can help officers learn how to avoid acting on an implicit bias, McRoberts said.