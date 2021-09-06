Iowa patrol: Kayak that fell from trailer kills motorcyclist

GUTTENBERG (AP) — A motorcyclist was killed in the northeastern corner of Iowa when he was hit by a kayak that had fallen from a trailer, the Iowa State Patrol reported.

The crash happened Sunday morning on a county road in Allamakee County, according to the Telegraph Herald. John Thein, 75, of Guttenberg, was riding a motorcycle northbound on the road just before 11 a.m. and was approaching a southbound pickup truck pulling a trailer loaded with kayaks when one of the kayaks fell from the trailer, investigators said.