Iowa patrol: Kayak that fell from trailer kills motorcyclist
Iowa patrol: Kayak that fell from trailer kills motorcyclist

GUTTENBERG (AP) — A motorcyclist was killed in the northeastern corner of Iowa when he was hit by a kayak that had fallen from a trailer, the Iowa State Patrol reported.

The crash happened Sunday morning on a county road in Allamakee County, according to the Telegraph Herald. John Thein, 75, of Guttenberg, was riding a motorcycle northbound on the road just before 11 a.m. and was approaching a southbound pickup truck pulling a trailer loaded with kayaks when one of the kayaks fell from the trailer, investigators said.

The loose kayak hit Thein's motorcycle, causing the crash that killed Thein. The investigate into the fatal crash in ongoing.

