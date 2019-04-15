DANVILLE (AP) — Authorities say three women were fatally injured when a train struck a sport utility vehicle in southeast Iowa.
The accident was reported around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, just east of Danville.
The Iowa State Patrol says the SUV was leaving a private residence north of the tracks when it was struck by an eastbound coal train. The patrol says the crossing didn't have traffic control devices.
The patrol identified the SUV driver as 29-year-old Amber Curry and her two passengers as 27-year-old Laura Burch and 26-year-old Anna Smith. All three lived in Burlington.
