Iowa Oktoberfest on tap Friday and Saturday in downtown Waterloo
Iowa Oktoberfest on tap Friday and Saturday in downtown Waterloo

051019kw-antons-garden-03

Anton's Garden in downtown Waterloo will be the center of the Waterloo Oktoberfest event today and Saturday.

 Kelly Wenzel

WATERLOO -- Roll out the barrel and don your lederhosen and dirndls. A fall harvest celebration will once again fill downtown Waterloo with live music, contests, activities, games, food, and beer during the third annual Iowa Oktoberfest.

This event is free to the public and will take place in the area of Anton’s German Bier Garden, 518 Sycamore St.

Along with live music, fest-goers can expect contests and games like best beard, stein hoisting, keg races, German kubb, best dressed and das boot.

092819kw-oktoberfest-01

Mara, a 4-year-old Pomeranian, is dressed as a German during the dog costume contest at Oktoberfest in Waterloo in 2019.

Saturday’s events include the Barktoberfest doggie parade beginning at 11 a.m. and free pumpkin painting at noon. 

There will be several German and American beers available, along with food for purchase throughout the weekend.

For more information, go to www.IowaOktoberfest.com or follow Iowa Oktoberfest on Facebook!

092819kw-oktoberfest-05

Loki, 4, sniffs a fake dog while competing in the costume contest during Oktoberfest in Waterloo on Saturday morning.
