Iowa Oktoberfest on tap Friday and Saturday in downtown Waterloo

WATERLOO -- Roll out the barrel and don your lederhosen and dirndls. A fall harvest celebration will once again fill downtown Waterloo with live music, contests, activities, games, food, and beer during the third annual Iowa Oktoberfest.

This event is free to the public and will take place in the area of Anton’s German Bier Garden, 518 Sycamore St.

Along with live music, fest-goers can expect contests and games like best beard, stein hoisting, keg races, German kubb, best dressed and das boot.

Saturday’s events include the Barktoberfest doggie parade beginning at 11 a.m. and free pumpkin painting at noon.

There will be several German and American beers available, along with food for purchase throughout the weekend.

For more information, go to www.IowaOktoberfest.com or follow Iowa Oktoberfest on Facebook!

