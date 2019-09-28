WATERLOO – The aroma of fried food and cold beer intermingled with polka riffs in the autumn sun during downtown Waterloo’s first Oktoberfest on Saturday.
“It brings back a lot of memories. It’s been a long time. Germany was beautiful,” said Craig Thomas, 75, of Waterloo, who in the 1960s was stationed with the U.S. Army in then West Germany.
Across the table, Carol Laumer of Wilmer, Minn., wearing a traditional German dress, recalled being at the Hofbrauhaus, a huge beer hall in Munich, during Oktoberfest.
“It’s a three-story building, and they have picnic tables from one end to the other,” she said.
Organizer Jim Walsh said he came up with the idea for a German celebration in Waterloo after a layover in Munich in 2004 following the Olympic Games in Athens, Greece.
An outdoor beer garden, Anton’s German Bier Garden, had already been established in Newton’s Park earlier this year, and Walsh saw Iowa Oktoberfest as another way to bring people together.
“People have fun when they come together like that, but you got to have a reason, so we made a reason,” Walsh said.
The event kicked off Friday night with bands in the entertainment tent.
“They came out in droves in the middle of a rainstorm,” Walsh said.
The Waterloo festival included the Barktoberfest Dog Costume Parade and activities like hammerschlagen, stein hoist, corn hole and keg rolling.
And, of course there was beer.
“We have a lot of German-inspired beers on tap. For authentic German beer, we have Spaten, a couple of different kinds of Paulaners. Paulaner is one of the biggest brewers inside Germany,” said Adam Delorbe, who runs Anton’s.
Schell’s, which hails from New Ulm, Minn., at one of the oldest family-owned breweries in the state, was one of the popular domestic beers.
