MUSCATINE (AP) — Authorities in eastern Iowa are investigating the death of a woman, whose body was found by the side of a highway near Muscatine.
The Muscatine Journal reports that the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office received a call around 1 a.m. Tuesday to report a woman lying on the side of Highway 38. Arriving deputies found the woman's body. Officials had not released the woman's name by midafternoon Tuesday. An autopsy has been ordered.
The highway near the scene was closed as officers investigated with the help of the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Muscatine County Attorney's Office.
