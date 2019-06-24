ELKADER – A Thursday evening aircraft crash near Elkader happened when the plane overshot the runway while landing, according to preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The accident happened shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday as the 1966 single-engine Cessna 150 was landing at the Elkader Airport on Grape Road. The only person on board, pilot Mark William Koehn, 62, of Elkader, wasn’t injured, and he freed himself from the wreckage, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
The aircraft suffered substantial damage, according to the FAA.
Elkader firefighters were also called to the scene.
