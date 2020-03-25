2 Iowa natives get coronavirus. Here's their story

"They told me they weren't testing anyone unless they were hospitalized," Gangestad said. "But Victoria did. So that was my diagnosis, basically."

Despite things getting frantic, Gangestad was able to get a flight home on March 22 after her isolation period was over, and the roommates are now self-isolating together in their Minneapolis home. Gangestad, who works as a chef, was laid off as restaurants were shuttered, but Downey continues to work from home.

While the two had different degrees of symptoms -- Downey said she had a fever on and off for 12 days -- both lost the ability to taste and smell, something that continued as of Wednesday, they confirmed.

Family and friends get them groceries and needed supplies, and their symptoms are monitored daily by the Minnesota Department of Health until their self-isolation period is up April 1.

"I think what's been really eye-opening for me is that I wouldn't have thought I would be a dangerous person to be out in the world, in terms of what I was spreading or an illness I may have had and not been aware of," Downey said. "It's been an amazing couple of weeks learning how interconnected the world is and how quickly things can spread."