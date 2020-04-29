Iowa National Guard, volunteers help keep food bank running

WATERLOO – Iowa Army National Guard soldiers and other volunteers have answered the call to keep people fed as the coronavirus pandemic left families in dire straits.
Ten soldiers from the Guard’s Waterloo-based 248th Aviation Support Battalion are helping the Northeast Iowa Food Bank
“In the mornings, we are usually packing frozen boxes to hand out to local Iowans,” said Sgt. Megan Trimble. In the afternoon, soldiers are taking bulk food donated by restaurants and repackaging it in smaller amounts for families.
The unit started on Monday and will work at the food bank for about three weeks.
On Tuesday, soldiers were moving pallets of frozen pizza and other items at the food bank’s Lafayette Street warehouse. Volunteers from AmeriCorps and Team Rubicon assembled backpack lunches.
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank has seen a 30% increase in demand for food assistance since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in early March. Along with the increased demand, the way the food bank delivers its services has changed for safety reasons, said Barb Prather, executive director.
“The need isn’t going away. It’s always changing. Compounding that, we are changing the way we operate, going to box distribution versus client choice,” Prather said. “All we need to know is the name, address, number of people in the family, and then we have volunteers that are putting the boxes into the cars at both our pantries and our mobiles.”
Prather said volunteers are the lifeblood of the food bank.
“To provide the food that we do, we need volunteers,” she said.
