Iowa National Guard members being deployed to the Middle East

WATERLOO -- Hundreds of Northeast Iowa soldiers will be headed to the Middle East later this year.

The Iowa Army National Guard announced Thursday its Ironman Battalion will deploy approximately 550 soldiers from armories in Waterloo, Charles City, Oelwein, Iowa Falls, Dubuque, Iowa City and Davenport.

The 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division of Iowa Army National Guard will participate in Operation Spartan Shield.

Their primary mission will involve area security and force protection operations in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility, which encompasses 27 countries including Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

"This is an opportunity to serve," said Lt. Col. Garrett Gingrich, who took over command of the Ironman Battalion last fall. "I think for the most part (the soldiers) are proud to serve and are excited for the opportunity to step forward and protect freedom."

Gingrich, a Waterloo firefighter, will be making his fourth deployment, but noted it's been nine years since the Ironman Battalion served overseas.