Iowa National Guard members being deployed to the Middle East

WATERLOO -- Hundreds of Northeast Iowa soldiers will be headed to the Middle East later this year.
The Iowa Army National Guard announced Thursday its Ironman Battalion will deploy approximately 550 soldiers from armories in Waterloo, Charles City, Oelwein, Iowa Falls, Dubuque, Iowa City and Davenport.
The 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division of Iowa Army National Guard will participate in Operation Spartan Shield.
Their primary mission will involve area security and force protection operations in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility, which encompasses 27 countries including Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
"This is an opportunity to serve," said Lt. Col. Garrett Gingrich, who took over command of the Ironman Battalion last fall. "I think for the most part (the soldiers) are proud to serve and are excited for the opportunity to step forward and protect freedom."
Gingrich, a Waterloo firefighter, will be making his fourth deployment, but noted it's been nine years since the Ironman Battalion served overseas.
"We have a lot of new or younger soldiers that have come into the battalion over that nine-year period so this will be a new experience for them," he said. "We have a lot of older soldiers too, mostly in leadership positions."
Gingrich said he's advising the younger soldiers to prepare their lives and families for the expected year-long deployment and to get support systems in place.
This is the fifth federal mobilization of the Ironman Battalion since 2000, including nearly 22 months supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom from September 2005 through August 2007. The battalion’s most recent deployment was to Afghanistan in 2010.
The battalion is currently working to schedule send-off ceremonies for the end of May before the soldiers travel to Ft. Bliss, Texas, for final training before deploying overseas.
This is the first of several deployments announced by Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, the Iowa National Guard Adjutant General, during his Jan. 16 Condition of the Guard address to the Iowa Legislature.
The Iowa National Guard will see more deployments as a number of its units enter their "mission year" through the Army's current force generation cycle.
Iowa Army National Guard units have been building readiness over the past four years under the "sustainable readiness model" adopted in 2016 to increase the number of National Guard and Reserve units available for operational deployments.
The Iowa National Guard family services branch is hosting a "joining community forces" event starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Waterloo Readiness Center, 3106 Airport Blvd.
The event is for organizations interested in working together to support the northeast Iowa military community. The program aims to connect the local community with soldiers and their families in preparation for the upcoming deployment.
"The Ironman Battalion has served honorably in the Civil War, World War I, World War II and during the current war on terror conflicts," Gingrich said. "The legacy of the battalion is deeply rooted in the history of the great state of Iowa.
"Our soldiers live here, work here and serve here," he added. "The Ironman Battalion is proud to represent Eastern Iowa, The Ryder Brigade, and the Iowa Army National Guard, and we are grateful for the unconditional support of the citizens of Iowa and look forward to making them proud."