WATERLOO -- Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will offer the Iowa Master Conservationist Program in August.

The program will take place at multiple sites in Black Hawk and Bremer counties, providing participants with hands-on interaction with the state's natural resources.

The program teaches about Iowa’s natural ecosystems and the diversity of conservation challenges and opportunities that exist in the region.

The program includes approximately 12 hours of online curriculum and seven face-to-face meetings. The online modules will include lessons and resources by Iowa State subject-matter experts to be reviewed at the participants’ own pace at home or at the ISU Extension and Outreach offices.

Module topics include conservation history and science, understanding Iowa ecosystems, implementing conservation practices in human-dominated landscapes and developing skills to help educate others about conservation practices.

Seven face-to-face meetings will build on the online lessons and be held at various sites from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays between Aug. 15 to Sept. 26.

Each face-to-face meeting will be led by local subject-matter experts to demonstrate how the principles covered in the online curriculum and play out locally.

Registration for the course is $100, due at the time of registration before Aug. 8. To register, contact ISU Extension at 234-6811.

