CLAY COUNTY -- On Sunday at approximately 11:15 a.m., Clay County Sheriff’s deputies, Iowa DNR conservation officers and local emergency personnel responded to a report of a hunting incident near County Highway B-53 and 160th Avenue in Clay County.
Kirk Struve, 47, of Granville, was struck by a round believed to be fired from another member of his hunting party. The incident occurred while Struve was coyote hunting with a large group of hunters.
Struve was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation into the shooting is on-going and further information will be released throughout the investigation as necessary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.