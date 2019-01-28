Try 1 month for 99¢
CLAY COUNTY -- On Sunday at approximately 11:15 a.m., Clay County Sheriff’s deputies, Iowa DNR conservation officers and local emergency personnel responded to a report of a hunting incident near County Highway B-53 and 160th Avenue in Clay County.

Kirk Struve, 47, of Granville, was struck by a round believed to be fired from another member of his hunting party. The incident occurred while Struve was coyote hunting with a large group of hunters.

Struve was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the shooting is on-going and further information will be released throughout the investigation as necessary.

