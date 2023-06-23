WATERLOO — When Jamie Oberheu was a young girl, she was told by those around her she would make an amazing teacher one day.

Fourteen years into her career as a Waterloo elementary school teacher, she makes an effort every day to live up to those predictions.

While not leading her classroom of 20 second-grade students at Orange Elementary School with a “zest for learning,” she is a dedicated wife and mother of three in her family’s quaint neighborhood on the edge of Waterloo.

Despite her roots and lifelong residence in the Cedar Valley, one key factor could determine whether Oberheu remains in Iowa during the coming decades.

“Our own children see and feel that Iowa is not a place that they will want to live in as they grow older,” said the Waterloo native.

Oberheu’s children, ages 13, 11 and 8, already talk about moving out of state when they grow up. One reason she and her husband, Donavan, an art teacher at East High School, originally settled in the community after they married was to stay close to their families. Now, the couple has had conversations about retiring out of state depending on where their children end up.

She explained her children’s desire to leave Iowa stems from something greater than just wanting to spread their wings.

“Many of the recent LGBTQ bills affect our kids’ friends in different ways,” she said. “They see all of the laws and restrictions and the way that our government is targeting individual groups or marginalized people.”

Oberheu considers her home a safe space for open conversation on political issues.

“We have a home where we talk about these things frequently and bring them up and have discussions,” she said. “Our older two are always asking questions, wanting to know more, asking us why there became different laws, or asking how they can get involved in making change in some way.”

Though she considers herself a lifelong Democrat, Oberheu’s family never discussed politics when she was growing up. It wasn’t until her time in college at the University of Northern Iowa that she began to fully step into her political beliefs.

She remembers listening with her husband to Barack Obama speak leading up to the 2008 presidential election, the first election where she was old enough to vote. The couple also caucused in 2020, bringing their kids along.

“I caucused for Elizabeth Warren while he caucused for Bernie Sanders and we made our children pick the side they wanted to go to,” she recalled with a laugh.

However, just over a year ago a tragedy not only shook the nation but also served as a personal wakeup call for Oberheu.

The day of the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Oberheu had texted a colleague who was a first-year teacher to check in on how she was processing the news. The first-year teacher responded as Oberheu predicted: she was having a rough time. Oberheu’s next move would start a new chapter of her life.

“My response back to her was, ‘Your first one is always the hardest,’ and in that moment I realized, ‘What are you doing?’” she said.

"Why is that a thing that we’re texting each other? … I have now been teaching during two, now three with Nashville, elementary school shootings,” she added.

“I decided in that moment that I wanted to stop just letting things happen to me, and I wanted to stand up and do something myself.”

Oberheu contacted the Iowa City chapter of Moms Demand Action, a nationwide organization fighting for public safety measures to end gun violence. Now, she is the chapter leader of Moms Demand Action in the Cedar Valley as well as their gun safety education strategy, the BeSMART program.

Between holding monthly meetings and working with area school boards to distribute gun safety education materials to parents, Moms Demand Action works to stop legislation that would loosen gun laws.

While the threat of gun violence consistently lurks in her mind as a mother and teacher, Oberheu feels that another entity has taken a more controlling role in these areas of her life as of late – the government.

Recent legislation, such as the book banning bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in late May, has put a veil of uncertainty on the future of the veteran teacher's classroom.

“There is worry that now my classroom library will look different or books that are accessible for kids will look different,” she said.

Alongside book bans, Oberheu has witnessed a lack of support for social-emotional learning, a crucial area in helping children learn to regulate their own emotions, something she has seen her own students struggle with more and more during the past few years.

A bill was introduced in the Iowa Senate in February to ban social-emotional learning, claiming it conflicts with the religious and political beliefs of many families.

This issue is just one example of a disconnect Oberheu sees between what teachers see kids needing in the classroom and what lawmakers believe to be happening behind classroom doors.

“For some reason people think we have time to make children change their gender or make children believe a certain thing. If that was the case I’d make them all believe the multiplication facts, because that’s what I’m trying to get them to learn,” she said.

“That’s where I feel the government stepping in a bit. They’re trying to take away our ability to do our job in certain ways of what we see kids needing, or imagining that things are happening that aren’t truly happening,” she added.

She also feels the government is overstepping when it comes to restrictions on LGBTQ rights and access to abortion.

“It’s not our right to tell people who to be or how to be, just to protect them, and it doesn’t feel like we’re doing much protecting," she said. "Instead we’re inflicting more danger.”

The events of the past few years have made Oberheu doubt her choice of vocation. Asked if she ever considers leaving the profession, she gives a resounding “Yes.” During the 2020-21 school year, she reached the point of interviewing for other jobs.

However, her passion for teaching was stronger than the doubts in her mind.

“I do believe that I’m a good teacher, and I do love what it is that I do, so leaving them and leaving that would be really hard,” she said.

“I have to believe that all of (the challenges) are for something big and wonderful that is going to come out of it," she added. "That’s part of my reason for sticking with it, because I do believe that we’re going to come out of this with an understanding of how important our schools are. And not just any schools, but our public schools, because we really are the thing that helps a society continue to function."

Instead of leaving the profession, she changed grades from fifth to second, which she says has now put her “here for the lifelong gig.” However, she can’t deny how much the challenges of her profession, and the public’s view of her profession, have changed over the years.

“I don’t think we’ll ever go back to where we were but I have to believe that all change requires a valley that then equals a mountain peak,” she said.

Family always remains front and center for Oberheu. She would be willing to leave the state where she has spent her entire life to be close to her children. Their safety and happiness are most important to her.

“If my kids could all just come to school feeling safe, that would start us off on a much better playing field than the things that we are worrying about, micromanaging in different ways instead of hitting the bigger issues that are at stake,” she said. “They’re the harder issues, they’re harder things to talk about and overcome, but they’re the big things.”

