Iowa leaders warn of ‘pink slips’ without direct aid in next COVID stimulus package

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DAVENPORT — As Iowans navigate the devastation from the Aug. 10 derecho as well as the economic downturn caused by the ongoing pandemic, Iowa city officials warn front-line municipal and county workers could face layoffs as communities brace for massive state and local budget shortfalls, struggle to provide services and meet new demands.

In a conference call with media, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, Johnson County Supervisor Rod Sullivan and Polk County Supervisor Tom Hockensmith warned of dire consequences for Iowa’s cities, towns and schools if they do not receive aid in the next coronavirus stimulus package as the state has become a global COVID-19 hot spot.

“We need to ensure we can maintain a quality (municipal) workforce that is appropriately equipped, trained and staffed that links directly to the safety and service our community deserves,” Matson said.

Hart added: “Whether urban or rural, or southwest or northeast, every Iowa county and city has been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and the action — or inaction — by state and federal officials,” to address declines in local-option sales and road-use tax revenues to maintain and improve roads, bridges, sewers, waterline and other “necessary and needed” infrastructure projects.