Iowa lawsuits against Tyson on hold as company faces potential SEC probe

The comptroller is also alleging that Tyson’s statement to investors, made after Joe Biden was elected president, fails to acknowledge “the risks posed by the outcome of the election” and the resulting likelihood of stricter enforcement of workplace safety laws under the Biden administration.

At a town hall meeting in May 2020, Biden discussed workplace safety in meatpacking plants and said, “No worker’s life is worth me getting a cheaper hamburger. No worker’s life is worth that. That’s what the hell’s happened here.”

At the same event, Biden added, “Whether it’s cattle, whether it’s beef, whether it’s pigs, whether it’s chicken, they’re moving down that line faster and faster and faster to increase the profit rate. People are getting sicker. People are getting hurt. The very thing we should be doing now is making sure these people are protected.”

In contesting lawsuits filed by the families of deceased workers, Tyson has cited the words and actions of Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, in attempting to have those cases heard in federal court.