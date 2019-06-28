WATERLOO — A coalition of 211 Iowa partners has developed a free 211 Iowa app to provide information on local health and human services for anyone in Iowa seeking help.
“The 211 Iowa app is a great tool for those who need to find credible, current information about services in our area,” said Wayne Frost, Cedar Valley United Way board chairman. “This free resource for our community, can assist individuals in accessing the help they need for things like food, rent assistance, employment training, family services, and more.”
The 211 app provides access to more than 12,000 programs in Iowa. Once downloaded from an app store onto a smartphone, a user can enter their location and then search for services based on their needs by category. Each category will bring up a list of programs in their area.
“This app is a reliable resource that can especially help health care providers and other service providers address factors that impact the health and well-being of those they serve,” said Sheila Baird, Cedar Valley United Way president.
211 is available nationwide and can also be accessed by dialing 2-1-1 from any phone, by visiting 211Iowa.org or by texting your ZIP code to 898211. Help navigators are available 24/7 to assist help people connect to local services. An interpretation service supports more than 150 languages. For help over the phone, dial (319) 739-4211.
For an instructional video about how to use the app and for information to share with others, visit 211app.org.
