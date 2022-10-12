Iowa labor force still recovering after COVID-19 pandemic

WATERLOO — Labor force participation was the topic of the day at the 2022 Economic Luncheon.

On Tuesday, Cedar Valley leaders met at the Waterloo Convention Center to learn more about current state of the economy in Iowa. Speaking at the event was David Surdam, an economics professor at the University of Northern Iowa, who addressed the number of people entering the workforce in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The luncheon was put on by Community Bank & Trust and The Courier Media Group.

According to Surdam, labor force participation has improved since plummeting in 2020, but it’s still not where it needs to be. While Iowa is better off than many states, he added Iowa still has much work to do to get back to where it was before the pandemic hit. Looking outside the state will be an important factor.

“So there’s not going to be a whole lot of extra workers unless we somehow entice workers to come to Iowa,” Surdan said. “It is a possibility that we’re going to have to confront this ‘where are we going to get the extra workers?’”

Unemployment currently sits at around 2.5%, but getting people to rejoin the labor force has been a challenge. Surdan added that the ongoing issues with labor force participation can be seen in closed down establishments and shorter hours for being open. Small businesses will feel the brunt of this more than anyone else.

While Surdan declined to confirm or deny an impending recession, he did answer a question about what seemed to be a contradiction between a possible recession with a low rate of unemployment.

“It’s sort of an Alice-in-Wonderland situation out there right now,” Surdam said. “Everything gets screwier and screwier. They say we’re in a recession with the unemployment rate… but that does seem counterintuitive.”

Also in attendance at the luncheon were Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart and Iowa U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley. Following the luncheon, Grassley said the lecture reflected reports he’s read on the issue, saying that getting people back into the workforce was one of the biggest takeaways from the pandemic.

“Getting people back in the workforce, it was one of the lessons that we learned from the pandemic,” Grassley said. “If you pay people more to work than not to work, what do you guess? They don’t work. And some of that money may still be in their savings account, and they don’t need to go back to work yet.”

Surdam added after the lecture that it’s hard to tell how much the trimming of unemployment benefits to make them available for fewer weeks – like the state of Iowa did in June – has affected participation.