Iowa jumps to 12th from 21st in U.S. deaths: This week's Cedar Valley COVID report for Dec. 21

- Iowa now has 1,093 COVID deaths for every 1 million residents, up significantly from last week's 863 per million, according to kff.org. Iowa jumped nine spots in deaths per capita in the United States, reaching the 12th spot from last week's 21st. The national average is 951 deaths per million.
- Iowa's record number of deaths so far continues to be Nov. 19, when 70 Iowans died of COVID-19 that day. The state's highest average number of deaths was Nov. 30, when an average of 55 Iowans were dying per day. Deaths are up 19% from two weeks ago, according to the COVID Tracking Project, though hospitalizations are down 32%.
- In the beginning of the pandemic, most Iowa COVID deaths occur in the state's long-term care facilities. Now, less than a third of COVID deaths have happened inside such facilities, or just under 32% as of Monday.
- The largest long-term care outbreaks in the Cedar Valley are at Pillar of Cedar Valley in Waterloo (103 cases, 81 recovered), NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls (95 cases, 61 recovered), Bartels Lutheran in Waverly (88 cases, 74 recovered), Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo (74 cases, 57 recovered) and Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls (59 cases, 36 recovered).
- In the last week, Black Hawk County added 18 deaths, Floyd County added six deaths, Bremer County added five and Buchanan, Butler and Fayette counties each added one.
- The average number of new cases per day continues to fall from a high of 4,266 on Nov. 16 to under 1,700 per day now, and Iowa as of Monday remained under 1.0, or under the threshold for virus spread, according to rt.live. According to the COVID Tracking Project, the state has seen a 31% decrease in cases from two weeks ago.
- Most Northeast Iowa counties are now below a 15% positive testing rate, and some are now below 10%. Northeast Iowa's highest rates were Allamakee County (19.5%), Grundy County (15.8%) and Mitchell County (15.0%).
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.
Cases of coronavirus: 267,748 (last week: 256,913)
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
Average cases per day: 1,511 (last week: 1,875) (14-day average as of three days ago)
National ranking in cases per capita: 3rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Rate of spread: 0.92 (last week: 0.94)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Deaths: 3,589 (last week: 3,273)
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
Average deaths per day: 9 (last week: 13.7) (14-day average as of three days ago)
Fatality rate: 1.34% (last week: 1.27%)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 12th (last week: 21st) (Info: kff.org)
Number of Iowans currently infected: 49,435 (last week: 63,418)
Total population currently infected: 1.57% (last week: 2.01%)
Total population ever infected: 8.73% (last week: 8.34%)
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 644 (last week: 764)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 108 (last week: 143)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 50 (last week: 56)
Hospitalized in intensive care units with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 142 (last week: 160)
- Region 6: 24 (last week: 25)
- Region 2: 13 (no change)
Hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 72 (last week: 86)
- Region 6: 12 (last week: 17)
- Region 2: 11 (last week: 13)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 141 (last week: 144)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC active outbreak cases: 5,724 (last week: 5,834)
- Percentage of statewide active cases: 11.6% (last week: 9.2%)
- LTC total outbreak deaths: 1,135 (last week: 1,132)
- Percentage of statewide deaths: 31.6% (last week: 34.6%)
State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)
Anamosa State Penitentiary
- Inmates positive: 27 (last week: 5)
- Staff positive: 2 (last week: 4)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 6 (no change)
Clarinda Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 1 (last week: 5)
- Staff positive: 1 (last week: 0)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
- Staff COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 18 (last week: 31)
- Staff positive: 13 (last week: 15)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)
Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)
- Inmates positive: 1 (no change)
- Staff positive: 0 (last week: 3)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
- Staff COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)
- Inmates positive: 3 (last week: 0)
- Staff positive: 6 (last week: 7)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)
- Inmates positive: 9 (last week: 81)
- Staff positive: 20 (last week: 16)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 8 (last week: 57)
- Staff positive: 4 (last week: 5)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Newton Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 26 (last week: 22)
- Staff positive: 5 (last week: 4)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)
- Inmates positive: 1 (no change)
- Staff positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Black Hawk County
Cases: 12,279 (last week: 11,845) (Info from blackhawkcovid19.com)
Average new cases per day: 49 (last week: 60)
People currently infected: 1,653 (last week: 2,307)
Hospitalized: 29 (last week: 35)
Deaths: 207 (last week: 189)
Average deaths per day: 3.9 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.7% (last week: 1.6%)
Total population currently infected: 1.2% (last week: 1.7%)
Total population ever infected: 9.8% (last week: 9.5%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 11.4% (last week: 12.6%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 6 (last week: 8)
- Added Dec. 14: Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo: 74 cases, 57 recovered (last week: 73 cases, 48 recovered)
- Added Dec. 7: Pillar of Cedar Valley in Waterloo: 103 cases, 81 recovered (last week: 93 cases, 67 recovered)
- Added Dec. 7: NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls: 95 cases, 61 recovered (last week: 86 cases, 59 recovered)
- Added Nov. 25: The Deery Suites at Western Home in Cedar Falls: 17 cases, 10 recovered (last week: 15 cases, 6 recovered)
- Added Nov. 20: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 59 cases, 36 recovered (last week: 57 cases, 30 recovered)
- Added Nov. 6: Cedar Falls Health Care Center: 58 cases, 53 recovered (last week: 57 cases, 52 recovered)
- Added Nov. 20, removed Dec. 21: La Porte City Specialty Care: 21 cases, 11 recovered
- Added Oct. 19, removed Dec. 21: Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo: 140 cases, 134 recovered
University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Dec. 14-20: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays at noon: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)
- New positive tests at Student Health Center: 7 (last week: less than 6)
- Positive testing rate: 19.44% (last week: 5.41%)
- Number of self-reported cases (may also be counted among health center tests): 7 (last week: 3)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): less than 6 (no change)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): less than 6 (no change)
Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Dec. 7-13: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)
- New student cases: 4 (last week: 17)
- Percentage of students positive: 0.10% (last week: 0.46%)
- New employee cases: 0 (no change)
- Percentage of employees positive: 0% (no change)
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com: (updated periodically)
Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases (updated periodically):
- Cedar Falls (50613): 31.7% (no change)
- Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
- Elk Run Heights and Raymond (50667): 0.5% (no change)
- Evansdale (50707): 5.8% (no change)
- Gilbertville (50634): 0.7% (no change)
- Hudson (50643): 1.6% (last week: 1.7%)
- Jesup (50648): 0.7% (no change)
- La Porte City (50651): 2.3% (no change)
- Waterloo (50701): 22.5% (last week: 22.4%)
- Waterloo (50702): 17.3% (last week: 17.4%)
- Waterloo (50703): 14.5% (no change)
- Other: 1.3% (no change)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-18: 8.8% (no change)
- 19-39: 44.3% (last week: 44.6%)
- 40-59: 27.0% (no change)
- 60-79: 15.9% (last week: 15.7%)
- 80+: 3.9% (no change)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 48.2% (last week: 48.3%)
- Female: 51.8% (last week: 51.7%)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 3.2% (last week: 3.3%)
- Percentage of county population: 2.5%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 0.7%
- Black: 12.5% (no change)
- Percentage of county population: 9.7%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 2.8%
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 0.8% (no change)
- Percentage of county population: 0.4%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 0.4%
- White: 81.9% (last week: 81.8%)
- Percentage of county population: 84.5%; Racial disparity: Underrepresented by 2.6%
- Other: 1.6% (no change)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 8.4% (last week: 8.5%)
- Percentage of county population: 4.6%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 3.8%
Bremer County
Cases: 2,183 (last week: 2,127)
Average new cases per day: 8.9 (last week: 12.2)
People currently infected: 307 (last week: 519)
Hospitalized: 4 (last week: 5)
Deaths: 40 (last week: 35)
Average deaths per day: 1.9 (last week: 1.6)
Fatality rate: 1.8% (last week: 1.6%)
Total population currently infected: 1.2% (last week: 2.1%)
Total population ever infected: 8.9% (last week: 8.6%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.5% (last week: 13.5%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)
- Added Nov. 20: Hillcrest Living in Sumner: 21 cases, 14 recovered (last week: 14 cases, 7 recovered)
- Added Oct. 22: Bartels Lutheran Retirement in Waverly: 88 cases, 74 recovered (last week: 86 cases, 69 recovered)
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 1 (last week: 0)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 1 (last week: 0)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 3 (last week: 4)
- Current campus infection rate: 0.01% (last week: 0%)
Buchanan County
Cases: 1,378 (last week: 1,328)
Average new cases per day: 7.9 (last week: 9.7)
People currently infected: 258 (last week: 368)
Hospitalized: 3 (last week: 2)
Deaths: 16 (last week: 15)
Average deaths per day: 0.4 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.2% (last week: 1.1%)
Total population currently infected: 1.2% (last week: 1.7%)
Total population ever infected: 6.6% (last week: 6.4%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 11.0% (last week: 13.9%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Dec. 4: ABCM Rehabilitation Centers of Independence East Campus: 32 cases, 1 recovered (last week: 30 cases, 0 recovered)
Butler County
Cases: 1,189 (last week: 1,154)
Average new cases per day: 6.5 (last week: 9.3)
People currently infected: 241 (last week: 334)
Hospitalized: 3 (last week: 4)
Deaths: 16 (last week: 15)
Average deaths per day: 0.3 (last week: 0.6)
Fatality rate: 1.3% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 1.7% (last week: 2.3%)
Total population ever infected: 8.3% (last week: 8.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.5% (last week: 14.3%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)
- Added Nov. 30: Maple Manor Village in Aplington: 43 cases, 3 recovered (last week: 42 cases, 0 recovered)
- Added Nov. 30: Valley View Community in Greene: 15 cases, 0 recovered (no change)
Fayette County
Cases: 1,244 (last week: 1,188)
Average new cases per day: 8 (last week: 10.4)
People currently infected: 351 (last week: 470)
Hospitalized: 3 (last week: 4)
Deaths: 15 (last week: 14)
Average deaths per day: 0.2 (last week: 0.3)
Fatality rate: 1.2% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 1.3% (last week: 1.8%)
Total population ever infected: 6.5% (last week: 6.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.6% (last week: 11.8%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Nov. 24: MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care: 27 cases, 3 recovered (last week: 22 cases, 3 recovered)
Upper Iowa University (Fayette): (Info updated daily: uiu.edu/experience/safety-security/covid-19-coronavirus-update)
- Positive cases among students and employees: 3 (last week: 5)
- Number in on-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 0 (no change)
- Number in off-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 3 (last week: 5)
- Number in on-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 0 (last week: 1)
- Number in off-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 3 (last week: 4)
Floyd County
Cases: 1,233 (last week: 1,195)
Average new cases per day: 5.6 (last week: 10.1)
People currently infected: 256 (last week: 380)
Hospitalized: 4 (last week: 6)
Deaths: 31 (last week: 25)
Average deaths per day: 0.5 (last week: 0.6)
Fatality rate: 2.5% (last week: 2.4%)
Total population currently infected: 1.6% (last week: 2.4%)
Total population ever infected: 8.0% (last week: 7.7%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.2% (last week: 14.7%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Nov. 20: 11th Street Chautauqua in Charles City: 49 cases, 19 recovered (last week: 49 cases, 0 recovered)
Grundy County
Cases: 1,003 (last week: 947)
Average new cases per day: 7.2 (last week: 6)
People currently infected: 198 (last week: 250)
Hospitalized: 3 (last week: 2)
Deaths: 14 (no change)
Average deaths per day: 0 (last week: 0.2)
Fatality rate: 1.4% (last week: 1.5%)
Total population currently infected: 1.6% (last week: 2.0%)
Total population ever infected: 8.6% (last week: 8.0%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 15.8% (last week: 12.7%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (+1)
- Added Dec. 21: Grundy Care Center in Grundy Center: 16 cases, 0 recovered
- Added Dec. 14: Parkview Manor Care Center in Reinbeck: 11 cases, 4 recovered (last week: 8 cases, 0 recovered)
