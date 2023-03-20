CEDAR FALLS — Jazz composer and guest soloist Bob Washut will premiere “Cedar Rock” during a 7 p.m. concert Saturday with the Iowa Jazz Composers Orchestra at the Oster Regent Theatre.

“Basically we’re going to get together for a short sound check and that’s going to be the rehearsal,” said Washut. “I wouldn’t do that with just any band.”

The 17-piece all-star orchestra features some of Iowa’s best jazz musicians and composers. Washut praised IJCO founder Mike Conrad for “assembling a really great group of musicians.”

This will be the orchestra’s first Cedar Falls performance since 2021. Members include Anthony Williams, UNI associate professor of trombone; Dave Rezek of Des Moines, trumpet; Steve Grismore, guitar, a jazz instructor at the University of Iowa in Iowa City; and Chris Merz, UNI director of jazz studies, on saxophone.

“Having a proper kind of venue for this band, to really showcase this band and this music for our community, is exciting,” said Conrad, assistant professor of jazz studies and music education at the University of Northern Iowa. The trombonist and pianist studied under Washut, UNI emeritus who taught at UNI for 28 years and served as director of jazz studies, and Merz.

Conrad founded IJCO in 2019. In addition to featuring Iowa’s best jazz players, the ensemble is dedicated to playing original music by Iowa composers like Washut.

“I see that as a big part of why this group exists, to inspire Iowa writers and give them a reason to write music. This music deserves to be heard, and one of my favorite things to do as a musician is to breathe life into a work for the first time,” Conrad explained.

Several pieces by Conrad and Merz will be performed, among other original works. The concert will feature an opening set by Cedar Falls High School Jazz Band I, directed by Kyle Engelhardt.

Washut likes the “intimate vibe” at the historic Oster Regent. It seems to fit the “Cedar Rock” piece, inspired by the historic Usonian-style Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Lowell Walter residence, also known as Cedar Rock. The home was constructed in 1950 near the Wapsipinicon River outside of Quasqueton and is now part of Cedar Rock State Park.

“The tune itself was written for a performance at Cedar Rock. I was invited to play a duo concert with Alex Pershounin on bass, and I wrote the tune for that occasion,” Washut recalled, noting that it was “just a lead sheet,” or the written form of jazz piano language.

“When Mike asked me to play with the band, I wrote an arrangement for big band, There’s something about the tune — a quasi-bluesy vibe and a really nice groove. It captures a sound I really like,” said Washut.

“For me to write anything, I have to have some kind of motivation or inspiration, an idea that makes you want to put something together. It was fun writing this piece. I really expanded it for this band.”

Bill Dawson is sponsoring the concert.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, available at the Cedar Falls Community Theatre Box Office from 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays and one hour before the show, or by calling (319) 277-5283.

