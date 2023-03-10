WATERLOO – Iowa Irish Fest will welcome several newcomers to the stage at the 17th annual event, Aug. 4-6 in the 4-6 in the Lincoln Park area of downtown Waterloo.

The Celtic Tenors, the charismatic globe-trotting trio and most successful cross-over artists to emerge from Ireland, are slated to perform. Gadan, an Italy-based band created by four musicians from the Irish traditional and European folk/rock scene will be on stage, as well.

Also performing will be Doolin’, France’s premiere band for Irish and Celtic music. The group likely will perform cuts from their new album, “Circus Boy.” Hannah Flowers, a singer and classically trained harpist from St. Paul, Minn., will be on stage. She discovered traditional Irish music as a teenager.

Special guests will be the Pipes and Drums of the Chicago Police Department. Founded in 1999, the fraternal organization focuses on traditions and respect garnered through playing the highland bagpipe and Scottish drum.

In February, the Iowa Irish Fest announced that Scythian will headline Aug. 4, with Gaelic Storm at center stage as headliner on Aug. 6. A surprise special performance is planned as headliner on Aug. 5.

Fan favorites are returning to the festival, including The Screaming Orphans, a chart-topping, all-sister Celtic folk and pop band from Donegal, Ireland; award-winning Irish folk singer and songwriter Aoife Scott; the Dublin City Ramblers whose career spans more than 50 years, 40 albums, eight gold albums and multiple top 10 hits, as well as awards for best ballad/folk group; and Seo Linn, an Irish folk/indie group from Ireland that has been making music and performing since 2013.

Also returning is Shane Hennessy, an Irish virtuoso guitarist; Ian Gould, a guitarist and singer from Belfast, Northern Ireland; The Black Donnellys, a Guinness World Record-breaking band from Dublin, Ireland, currently based in Las Vegas as resident musicians at Rí Rá Irish Pub within Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino; Blame Not the Bard, a band that blends storytelling and historical knowledge with musical prowess; Colm & Laura Keegan Band, best known as principal performers in the world-renowned singing group Celtic Thunder and the Trinity Irish Dancers, a Midwest institution and the most widely recognized Irish dance program in the world.

Other performers will include: Cedar Glen Pipes and Drums; Wylde Nept; Ballyheigue; The Crowfoot Rakes; Kellen O’Cullom, Sorcha; Troid Gaelic; Stu Ryan O’Brien; Champagne Academy of Irish Dance; McNulty Irish Dancers’ and Foy School of Traditional Irish Dance

Tickets are now on sale at IowaIrishFest.com.

Iowa Irish Fest is expected to release an app this month which will include a full schedule of events, a map of the fest and more.

The annual Iowa Irish Fest, presented by Veridian Credit Union, is organized by the Cedar Valley Irish Culture Association, an organization intended to foster and develop Irish fellowship and community outreach through Irish cultural events and programs.

