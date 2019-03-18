WATERLOO — Kicking off St. Patrick’s Day festivities a little early, Iowa Irish Fest committee members hosted a “State of the Fest” event at the Courtyard by Marriott in Waterloo on Thursday to celebrate success, share growth plans and announce the 2019 Irish Fest entertainment lineup.
Last year, Iowa Irish Fest attracted 48,389 people from the Midwest and beyond. It is becoming one of the most renowned Celtic fests in the nation, organizers said.
Chad Shipman, director of Iowa Irish Fest, announced plans to expand the August festival this year.
“I’m excited to announce the festival is moving south,” he said. “Nobody panic — we are just expanding our festival footprint by four city blocks to the southwest to add another entertainment stage on Sycamore Street and activities in Newton’s Park. We’re also expanding the LSB MercyOne stage at Lafayette and Fourth Streets to bring larger productions to that stage.”
Shipman also said Irish Fest has “substantially increased” its entertainment budget to allow for world-class performers on seven stages. There will be 22 bands and 55 entertainment acts at the two-day festival Aug. 2-4.
Jim Walsh, president of the Iowa Irish Cultural Association and one of the founders of Iowa Irish Fest, gave kudos to the festival committee for its sustainable growth plan since the first fest 13 years ago.
“Over the years, the committee added events to the festival like the 5K race and rugby and soccer tournaments, which brought additional athletes, family and spectators to the Cedar Valley and Iowa Irish Fest,” said Walsh. “Adding these types of events is a smart way to grow a festival.”
This year, the USA Softball of Iowa Men’s Slow Pitch State Tournament is also coming to the Cedar Valley during Iowa Irish Fest.
Attendees also can “take a stroll down Culture Event Street, grab an Irish coffee, enjoy artists at work, watch weavers and blacksmiths, learn a new language or learn more about their ancestry,” Walsh said.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said Irish Fest has been good for the local economy.
“Festival attendees bring their dollars to the Cedar Valley for Iowa Irish Fest … staying in our hotels, eating at our restaurants, shopping in our stores and visiting our attractions,” he said. “Over the past 13 years, Iowa Irish Fest committee and festival visitors have poured millions of dollars into our local economy — more than $1.5 million last year alone.”
This year’s entertainment lineup includes Scythian as the Friday night headliner, as well as fan favorite Gaelic Storm headlining Saturday and Sunday.
Other festival activities include High Nelly Bike Rally, Celtic Cruise, a parade, family fun and learning area, contests, vendors, Sunday brunch, Irish breakfasts, food stands, beer gardens, pop-up bars and more.
The festival relies on about 1,400 volunteers to run smoothly, organizers said.
“As this festival continues to grow, our need for more volunteers grows,” Shipman said.
Go to www.IowaIrishFest.com to see the full entertainment lineup, purchase tickets or sign up to volunteer.
