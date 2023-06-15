WATERLOO – Registration is now available for a variety of events and activities at Iowa Irish Fest, including the Whiskey Masters Class, High Nelly Bike Rally and dance workshops

Iowa Irish Fest will be Aug. 4-6, located in the area around Lincoln Park in downtown Waterloo. Thousands of people are expected to converge on the city to enjoy Irish food and beverages, family fun, entertainment, live music, workshops, classes and more. The event is organized by the Cedar Valley Irish Culture Association, an organization intended to foster and develop Irish fellowship and community outreach through Irish cultural events and programs

Tickets can now be purchased for $30 at IowaIrishFest.com, good for all three days. Now through July 29, discounted tickets will be available at Cedar Valley locations, including Veridian Credit Union locations in Iowa. More locations can be found online.

Children 15 and younger are free. With proof of service, military personnel and first responders also will be admitted for free.

Individuals and groups can sign up to volunteer for shifts at IowaIrishFest.com. Volunteers receive free admission to all three days of the fest, an exclusive T-shirt and two free drink tokens.

Iowa Irish Fest 2022 Irish Fest 1 Irish Fest 2 Irish Fest 3 Irish Fest 4 Irish Fest 5 Irish Fest 6 Irish Fest 7 Irish Fest 8 Irish Fest 9 Irish Fest 10 Irish Fest 11 Irish Fest 12 Irish Fest 13 Irish Fest 14 Irish Fest 15