WATERLOO – Registration is now available for a variety of events and activities at Iowa Irish Fest, including the Whiskey Masters Class, High Nelly Bike Rally and dance workshops
Iowa Irish Fest will be Aug. 4-6, located in the area around Lincoln Park in downtown Waterloo. Thousands of people are expected to converge on the city to enjoy Irish food and beverages, family fun, entertainment, live music, workshops, classes and more. The event is organized by the Cedar Valley Irish Culture Association, an organization intended to foster and develop Irish fellowship and community outreach through Irish cultural events and programs
Tickets can now be purchased for $30 at
IowaIrishFest.com, good for all three days. Now through July 29, discounted tickets will be available at Cedar Valley locations, including Veridian Credit Union locations in Iowa. More locations can be found online.
Children 15 and younger are free. With proof of service, military personnel and first responders also will be admitted for free.
Individuals and groups can sign up to volunteer for shifts at
IowaIrishFest.com. Volunteers receive free admission to all three days of the fest, an exclusive T-shirt and two free drink tokens.
Iowa Irish Fest 2022
Irish Fest 1
Festivalgoers weave through the vendors on Fourth Street during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 2
Cedar Glen Pipes and Drums performs during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 3
John Baron of Madison, Wis. makes a throw in the Braemare stone throw during the Highland Games at the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 4
Lincoln Park is filled with people in lawn chairs as they watch the main stage entertainment during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 5
The Dublin City Ramblers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 6
People watch the blacksmithing tent during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 7
Festivalgoers look for their family's place of origin on a map of Ireland during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 8
Festivalgoers watch the Highland Games during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 9
Festivalgoers watch as local children dance with members of the Trinity Irish Dancers on stage during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 10
Local children dance with members of the Trinity Irish Dancers on stage during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 11
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 12
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 13
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 14
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 15
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
