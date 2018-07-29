Iowa Irish Fest

Lincoln Park, downtown Waterloo

4 p.m.-midnight Friday, Aug. 3.

11 a.m.-midnight Saturday, Aug. 4.

8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5.

Admission is $20 for a three-day pass and can be purchased at the gates or at www.iowairishfest.com.

Bikes are not allowed on festival grounds, but a bike corral provided and maintained by a local cycle group will be available near Gate 1 at East Park Avenue and Mulberry Street.