WATERLOO — No luck o’ the Irish, blarney stones or four-leaf clovers are needed to have a good time next weekend at the 12th annual Iowa Irish Fest.
Expect loads of fun in a sea of green from Friday afternoon through Sunday in downtown Waterloo’s Lincoln Park and adjacent businesses Jameson’s Public House and the Elks Club.
Organizers of last year’s fest saw record attendance of about 38,600, just shy of their goal of 40,000.
“I think we’ll break it this year,” said Chad Shipman, fest director.
The new Irish & Leprechaun Cup soccer tournament this year is expected to draw an additional 3,000 to 5,000 visitors, Shipman said. Festival organizers have arranged for a shuttle to transport players and fans back and forth from the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex on Ridgeway Avenue to the festival downtown.
“We’ve never been down in attendance,” Shipman said of the fest. “It truly has become a regional event. We never expected it to be this size and magnitude.”
The festival has grown every year since its inception. Shipman noted. Its planning committee has increased from five to 65 members. And activities for kids will now cover a little over a city block this year. Also trending up are the ShamRock N Run 5k, High Nelly bike ride and the Celtic Cruise motorcycle ride.
Festival organizers have $250,000 worth of entertainment — ranging from local to international — planned that will go on rain or shine. But Shipman is loathe to use “the ‘R’ word. “It gives me the sweats,” he joked.
Bands and other entertainment will perform on three stages over the three-day event. Saturday night’s headliner are Celtic rockers Gaelic Storm, who will play again Sunday afternoon. Fancy footwork by the Irish Trinity Dancers will be on display each day of the fest.
Of course, there will be bagpipers performing throughout the festival grounds and lots of Irish beer on tap. Last year, fest-goers’ No. 1 choice was Guinness Stout, Shipman said.
Volunteers have already placed the Irish Fest banner over the street near Lincoln Park, and the Irish flags go up over the Fourth Street Bridge today. The festival is run and staffed by some 1,600 volunteers.
“This festival would not be possible without our volunteers,” Shipman said.
This year’s new Family Fun & Learning area, at the corner of Park Avenue and Mulberry Street, has free kid-friendly entertainment for little fest guests. Kids 12 and younger are admitted free with a paid adult admission.
Kids can learn about the Irish language and get a lesson on how to play the penny whistle or the bodhrán drum with one of the 2018 Iowa Irish Fest bands. They can also have some fun learning to céilí dance or listening to one of Irish Fest’s storytellers or musical presenters. There will be crafts and games all weekend long, and inflatables and a climbing wall will be available. Also among kids’ activities are an archaeological dig at old castle ruins and a scavenger hunt around the fest with the Family Fun & Learning Area Passport challenge.
Look for a special Iowa Irish Fest section in today’s paper. You can also see a full festival lineup and get tickets at www.iowairishfest.com.
