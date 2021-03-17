Iowa Irish Fest returns for 2021 in downtown Waterloo

WATERLOO -- The Iowa Irish Fest is a go for 2021, event organizers announced Wednesday. The festival will take place Aug. 6-8 in and around the newly renovated Lincoln Park area of downtown Waterloo.

“After the unfortunate cancellation last year, we’re getting excited to announce a full lineup for the 2021 Fest,” Chad Shipman, Iowa Irish Fest director, said in a news release. “In addition to several verbal and signed contracts, there is a very real possibility we will be getting many bands from Ireland for this year’s event.”

Last year's event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shipman said the decision to resume Irish Fest this year came after "careful deliberation" with Cedar Valley Medical Specialists, Iowa Irish Fest’s major medical sponsor, and Dr. James J. Poock, Iowa Irish Fest’s medical director. Additional decisions regarding the event’s health and safety will be made through further consultation with Poock.

“Our work with Iowa Irish Fest has one goal: offer world-class entertainment in a safe and friendly environment,” Poock said in the news release. “After the consistent and continual decrease in new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, it makes sense for us to announce our intention to hold the fest.”