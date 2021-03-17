Iowa Irish Fest returns for 2021 in downtown Waterloo

WATERLOO -- The Iowa Irish Fest is a go for 2021, event organizers announced Wednesday. The festival will take place Aug. 6-8 in and around the newly renovated Lincoln Park area of downtown Waterloo.
“After the unfortunate cancellation last year, we’re getting excited to announce a full lineup for the 2021 Fest,” Chad Shipman, Iowa Irish Fest director, said in a news release. “In addition to several verbal and signed contracts, there is a very real possibility we will be getting many bands from Ireland for this year’s event.”
Last year's event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shipman said the decision to resume Irish Fest this year came after "careful deliberation" with Cedar Valley Medical Specialists, Iowa Irish Fest’s major medical sponsor, and Dr. James J. Poock, Iowa Irish Fest’s medical director. Additional decisions regarding the event’s health and safety will be made through further consultation with Poock.
“Our work with Iowa Irish Fest has one goal: offer world-class entertainment in a safe and friendly environment,” Poock said in the news release. “After the consistent and continual decrease in new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, it makes sense for us to announce our intention to hold the fest.”
The 2021 event grounds will be the same expanded size as 2019 and will still have two large stages for bands and other entertainment. Gate and beer prices will remain the same, and military and first responders will be admitted into the festival at no charge with proof of service.
Bands will be announced as the event draws closer and contracts are in place.
Right now, Iowa Irish Fest is offering an opening 20% discount on a five-pack of tickets. Fest attendees may purchase the bundle for $100. Tickets are available through at UNITix and IowaIrishFest.com.
The annual Iowa Irish Fest is organized by the Cedar Valley Irish Cultural Association, an organization intended to foster and develop Irish fellowship and community outreach with Irish cultural events and programs.