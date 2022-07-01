Iowa Irish Fest releases list of races

WATERLOO — On top of the musical acts and other festivities, Iowa Irish Fest will offer a series of races and rallies that people can sign up to participate in during the three-day event.

The first event is the High Nelly Bike Ride, which starts at 9 a.m. Aug. 6. The ride begins near the corner of Fourth and Sycamore streets.Cost to enter the ride is $25 for adults, $20 for children ages 4 to 17, and $15 for children and adults who do not want a T-shirt. T-shirts are guaranteed if ordered by July 14.

Riders can pick up their packet for the event from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 5 or 8 a.m. Aug. 6 at the corner of Park Avenue and Mulberry Street. The ride will take place no matter the weather and no refunds will be given if canceled. Riders can register at iowairishfest.com/activity/high-nelly-bike-rally.

At 10 a.m. Aug. 6, runners can sign up for a one-mile run, which loops around downtown Waterloo, called the ShamRock N’ Run Loop. There’s also an option for runners to complete a .05K run, which is a one-block course that must be finished with a beverage of choice in hand. The race can be added on to the one-mile run. Runners have one hour to complete the race. The cost to enter is $35.

Runners can register online at iowairishfest.com/activity/shamrock-n-run-5k and click on the “ShamRock N’ Fun Run” button. Packet pickup and registration will be 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 5, during Iowa Irish Fest, or 8 to 10 a.m. before the race Aug. 6. A T-shirt, race bib, goodie bag, free beer, snacks and water are included in registration.

Coming back this year is the Celtic Cruise Motorcycle Rally. The ride starts at 10 a.m. Aug. 7. Riders will begin at Silver Eagle Harley-Davidson/Yamaha at 4022 Sergeant Road. The cost to enter is $30 per rider or person and each registration comes with an Irish Fest pass, T-shirt and a drink token for those 21 and older.

Riders can sign up for the ride anytime at Silver Eagle Harley Davidson/Yamaha in the clothing department or on the morning of the ride.

Entrance to Iowa Irish Fest is not included with the High Nelly Bike Ride or ShamRock N’ Run Loop registrations, but tickets can be purchased at a discount.

