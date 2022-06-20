Iowa Irish Fest releases full entertainment schedule

WATERLOO — Iowa Irish Fest has released its full entertainment schedule well ahead of the 16th annual event to be held in the Lincoln Park area downtown Aug. 5-7.
“We’re beyond excited to welcome a wide variety of acts to the fest, including those from Ireland who were unable to make it last year,” Greg Tagtow, entertainment chair, said in a news release. “The entertainment we are able to bring to downtown Waterloo is only the best, so be sure to swing by all three days – we know you’ll like what you hear.”
Here’s the list of entertainment acts, the times they’ll be performing and the stages they’re on:
Aug. 5:
- Trinity Irish Dancers (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 4:30-5 p.m.
- Shane Hennessy (Lincoln Savings Bank Stage) 4:30-5:45 p.m.
- Blame Not the Bard (Trad Stage) 4:30-5:45 p.m.
The Lads of Dubuque (Jameson’s Stage) 4:45-5:45 p.m.
- Dan Vaughn (B&M Dillon Pub Stage) 5-6 p.m.
- Socks in the Frying Pan (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 5:30-7 p.m.
- Troid Gaelic (Jameson’s Stage) 6-8 p.m.
- Dublin City Ramblers (Lincoln Savings Bank Stage) 6:15-7:30 p.m.
- Peadar Hickey (Trad Stage) 6:15-7:30 p.m.
- Kellen O’Cullom (B&M Dillon Pub Stage) 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- Scythian (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 7:45-9:15 p.m.
- Brother Crowe (Trad Stage)8-9:15 p.m.
- Ian Gould (B&M Dillon Pub Stage) 8-9 p.m.
- The Screaming Orphans (Lincoln Savings Bank Stage) 8:15-9:45 p.m.
- Wylde Nept (Jameson’s Stage) 9 p.m.-midnight
- Boxing Banjo (Trad Stage) 9:45-11 p.m.
- HEADLINER: The Red Hot Chilli Pipers (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 10-11:30 p.m.
- The Logues (Lincoln Savings Bank Stage) 10:30 p.m.-midnight.
Aug. 6:
- Cedar Glenn Pipes & Drums (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 11:30 a.m.-noon.
- Blame Not the Bard (Jameson’s Stage) 11:30-2 p.m.
- Boxing Banjo (Lincoln Savings Bank Stage) noon-1:30 p.m.
- Dan Vaughn (Trad Stage) noon-1:15 p.m.
- Dublin City Ramblers (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 12:30-2 p.m.
- Battle of the Iowa Irish Bands Winner (Trad Stage) 1:45-3 p.m.
- The Friel Sisters (Lincoln Savings Bank Stage) 2-3:30 p.m.
- Trinity Irish Dancers & Local Dance Kids (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 2:30-3:15 p.m.
- Ballyheigue (Jameson’s Stage) 3-5 p.m.
- Blame Not the Bard (Trad Stage) 3:30-4:45 p.m.
- Kellen O’Cullom (B&M Dillon Pub Stage) 3:30-4:30 p.m.
- The Elders (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 3:45-5:15 p.m.
- Brother Crowe (Lincoln Savings Bank Stage) 4-5:30 p.m.
- Stu Ryan O’Brien (B&M Dillon Pub Stage) 5-6 p.m.
- The Black Donnellys (Trad Stage) 5:15-6:30 p.m.
- The Screaming Orphans (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 6-7:30 p.m.
- Shane Hennessy (Lincoln Savings Bank Stage) 6-7:30 p.m.
- Troid Gaelic (Jameson’s Stage) 6-8 p.m.
- Ian Gould (B&M Dillon Pub Stage) 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- The Friel Sisters (Trad Stage): 7-8:30 p.m.
- Peadar Hickey (B&M Dillon Pub Stage) 8-9 p.m.
- The High Kings (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 8:15-9:45 p.m.
- Aoife Scott (Lincoln Savings Bank Stage): 8:15-9:45 p.m.
- Boxing Banjo (Trad Stage) 9-10:30 p.m.
- Wylde Nept (Jameson’s Stage) 9 p.m.-midnight.
- HEADLINER: Gaelic Storm (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 10:30 p.m.-midnight.
- The Logues (Lincoln Savings Bank Stage): 10:30 p.m.-midnight.
Aug. 7
- Exorna (Jameson’s Stage) 9-11 a.m.
Ian Gould (Lincoln Savings Bank Stage) 11 a.m.-noon.
- Trinity Irish Dancers (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 11:30 a.m.-noon.
- Stu Ryan O’Brien – Irish Pub Sing-Along (B&M Dillon Pub Stage) 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Blame Not the Bard (Trad Stage) noon-1:15 p.m.
- Ballyheigue (Jameson’s Stage) noon-2 p.m.
Aoife Scott (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 12:30-1:45 p.m.
- Shane Hennessy (Lincoln Savings Bank Stage) 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Kellen O’Cullom (B&M Dillon Pub Stage) 1:30-2:30 p.m.
- Brother Crowe (Trad Stage) 1:45-3 p.m.
- The Black Donnellys (Lincoln Savings Bank Stage) 2-3:15 p.m.
- The Screaming Orphans (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 2:15-3:30 p.m.
- Peadar Hickey (B&M Dillon Pub Stage) 3-4 p.m.
- The Friel Sisters (Lincoln Savings Bank Stage) 3:15-5 p.m.
- Boxing Banjo (Trad Stage) 3:30-4:45 p.m.
- HEADLINER: The High Kings (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 4-5:30 p.m.
- The Scattering – Led by Sean McGuinness (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 5:40-6 p.m.
- Troid Gaelic (Jameson’s Stage) 6-8 p.m.
The festival is seeking volunteers for its three-day run. Volunteers receive free admission to all three days of the fest, an exclusive T-shirt and two free drink tokens. Sign up for a shift at IowaIrishFest.com.