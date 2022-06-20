 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Iowa Irish Fest releases full entertainment schedule

  • 0

WATERLOO — Iowa Irish Fest has released its full entertainment schedule well ahead of the 16th annual event to be held in the Lincoln Park area downtown Aug. 5-7.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome a wide variety of acts to the fest, including those from Ireland who were unable to make it last year,” Greg Tagtow, entertainment chair, said in a news release. “The entertainment we are able to bring to downtown Waterloo is only the best, so be sure to swing by all three days – we know you’ll like what you hear.”

Here’s the list of entertainment acts, the times they’ll be performing and the stages they’re on:

Aug. 5:

  • Trinity Irish Dancers (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 4:30-5 p.m.
  • Shane Hennessy (Lincoln Savings Bank Stage) 4:30-5:45 p.m.
  • Blame Not the Bard (Trad Stage) 4:30-5:45 p.m.

The Lads of Dubuque (Jameson’s Stage) 4:45-5:45 p.m.

  • Dan Vaughn (B&M Dillon Pub Stage) 5-6 p.m.
  • Socks in the Frying Pan (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Troid Gaelic (Jameson’s Stage) 6-8 p.m.
  • Dublin City Ramblers (Lincoln Savings Bank Stage) 6:15-7:30 p.m.
  • Peadar Hickey (Trad Stage) 6:15-7:30 p.m.
  • Kellen O’Cullom (B&M Dillon Pub Stage) 6:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Scythian (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 7:45-9:15 p.m.
  • Brother Crowe (Trad Stage)8-9:15 p.m.
  • Ian Gould (B&M Dillon Pub Stage) 8-9 p.m.
  • The Screaming Orphans (Lincoln Savings Bank Stage) 8:15-9:45 p.m.
  • Wylde Nept (Jameson’s Stage) 9 p.m.-midnight
  • Boxing Banjo (Trad Stage) 9:45-11 p.m.
  • HEADLINER: The Red Hot Chilli Pipers (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 10-11:30 p.m.
  • The Logues (Lincoln Savings Bank Stage) 10:30 p.m.-midnight.

People are also reading…

Aug. 6:

  • Cedar Glenn Pipes & Drums (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 11:30 a.m.-noon.
  • Blame Not the Bard (Jameson’s Stage) 11:30-2 p.m.
  • Boxing Banjo (Lincoln Savings Bank Stage) noon-1:30 p.m.
  • Dan Vaughn (Trad Stage) noon-1:15 p.m.
  • Dublin City Ramblers (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 12:30-2 p.m.
  • Battle of the Iowa Irish Bands Winner (Trad Stage) 1:45-3 p.m.
  • The Friel Sisters (Lincoln Savings Bank Stage) 2-3:30 p.m.
  • Trinity Irish Dancers & Local Dance Kids (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 2:30-3:15 p.m.
  • Ballyheigue (Jameson’s Stage) 3-5 p.m.
  • Blame Not the Bard (Trad Stage) 3:30-4:45 p.m.
  • Kellen O’Cullom (B&M Dillon Pub Stage) 3:30-4:30 p.m.
  • The Elders (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 3:45-5:15 p.m.
  • Brother Crowe (Lincoln Savings Bank Stage) 4-5:30 p.m.
  • Stu Ryan O’Brien (B&M Dillon Pub Stage) 5-6 p.m.
  • The Black Donnellys (Trad Stage) 5:15-6:30 p.m.
  • The Screaming Orphans (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Shane Hennessy (Lincoln Savings Bank Stage) 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Troid Gaelic (Jameson’s Stage) 6-8 p.m.
  • Ian Gould (B&M Dillon Pub Stage) 6:30-7:30 p.m.
  • The Friel Sisters (Trad Stage): 7-8:30 p.m.
  • Peadar Hickey (B&M Dillon Pub Stage) 8-9 p.m.
  • The High Kings (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 8:15-9:45 p.m.
  • Aoife Scott (Lincoln Savings Bank Stage): 8:15-9:45 p.m.
  • Boxing Banjo (Trad Stage) 9-10:30 p.m.
  • Wylde Nept (Jameson’s Stage) 9 p.m.-midnight.
  • HEADLINER: Gaelic Storm (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 10:30 p.m.-midnight.
  • The Logues (Lincoln Savings Bank Stage): 10:30 p.m.-midnight.

Aug. 7

  • Exorna (Jameson’s Stage) 9-11 a.m.

Ian Gould (Lincoln Savings Bank Stage) 11 a.m.-noon.

  • Trinity Irish Dancers (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 11:30 a.m.-noon.
  • Stu Ryan O’Brien – Irish Pub Sing-Along (B&M Dillon Pub Stage) 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Blame Not the Bard (Trad Stage) noon-1:15 p.m.
  • Ballyheigue (Jameson’s Stage) noon-2 p.m.

Aoife Scott (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 12:30-1:45 p.m.

  • Shane Hennessy (Lincoln Savings Bank Stage) 12:30-1:30 p.m.
  • Kellen O’Cullom (B&M Dillon Pub Stage) 1:30-2:30 p.m.
  • Brother Crowe (Trad Stage) 1:45-3 p.m.
  • The Black Donnellys (Lincoln Savings Bank Stage) 2-3:15 p.m.
  • The Screaming Orphans (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 2:15-3:30 p.m.
  • Peadar Hickey (B&M Dillon Pub Stage) 3-4 p.m.
  • The Friel Sisters (Lincoln Savings Bank Stage) 3:15-5 p.m.
  • Boxing Banjo (Trad Stage) 3:30-4:45 p.m.
  • HEADLINER: The High Kings (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 4-5:30 p.m.
  • The Scattering – Led by Sean McGuinness (Nagle/KWWL Stage) 5:40-6 p.m.
  • Troid Gaelic (Jameson’s Stage) 6-8 p.m.

The festival is seeking volunteers for its three-day run. Volunteers receive free admission to all three days of the fest, an exclusive T-shirt and two free drink tokens. Sign up for a shift at IowaIrishFest.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden confident about future despite mounting political challenges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News