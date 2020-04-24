You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Iowa Irish Fest organizers still planning to hold event July 31-Aug. 2
0 comments
top story

Iowa Irish Fest organizers still planning to hold event July 31-Aug. 2

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A festival that draws more than 40,000 people to downtown each summer is still planning on going forward.

Iowa Irish Fest recently sent out a message to fans that no changes had taken place yet in plans to hold the event from July 31 to Aug. 2. The communication from festival director Chad Shipman noted that all bands and entertainment are still booked, vendors are signing up and many workshops are planned.

It indicated, though, that this could change if restrictions currently in place to limit the spread of the respiratory illness COVID-19 aren’t lifted.

“We continue to monitor and receive communication from our local governments regarding safety, cleanliness, hand washing, social distancing, crowd gatherings and how to best proceed with events like the Iowa Irish Fest,” Shipman wrote. “Of course if our community should happen to still be locked down by mid-July, we will take what steps are necessary to comply with rules that will apply at Fest time.”

The festival has taken place in Waterloo for the past 13 years.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

After 18-plus years reporting on local education, I’ve graduated to covering the city of Cedar Falls. Family and church commitments keep me busy outside of work along with lots of biking, rowing and skiing – pretty good for a guy with fake hips.

Related to this story

+9
Irish Fest photo gallery

Irish Fest photo gallery

Everybody is Irish this weekend at Iowa Irish Fest, which runs through today in downtown Waterloo. Three days of live music, food, family fun,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News