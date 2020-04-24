Iowa Irish Fest organizers still planning to hold event July 31-Aug. 2

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — A festival that draws more than 40,000 people to downtown each summer is still planning on going forward.

Iowa Irish Fest recently sent out a message to fans that no changes had taken place yet in plans to hold the event from July 31 to Aug. 2. The communication from festival director Chad Shipman noted that all bands and entertainment are still booked, vendors are signing up and many workshops are planned.

It indicated, though, that this could change if restrictions currently in place to limit the spread of the respiratory illness COVID-19 aren’t lifted.

“We continue to monitor and receive communication from our local governments regarding safety, cleanliness, hand washing, social distancing, crowd gatherings and how to best proceed with events like the Iowa Irish Fest,” Shipman wrote. “Of course if our community should happen to still be locked down by mid-July, we will take what steps are necessary to comply with rules that will apply at Fest time.”

The festival has taken place in Waterloo for the past 13 years.

