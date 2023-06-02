WATERLOO — Iowa Irish Fest announced a first ever “mixtape” live event at 10 p.m. Aug. 5.

A mixtape is a compilation of music from different sources recorded onto one medium, such as a cassette tape, CD or digital playlist.

At the festival, Irish and Celtic bands will come together for special performances for the final act on Saturday night.

Scythian, Doolin’, Screaming Orphans, Gadan, Seo Linn, Aoife Scott, Shane Hennessy, The Black Donnellys, Colm & Laura Keegan, and the Dublin City Ramblers will each take the stage to perform one of their favorite songs originally made famous by Irish and Scottish rockers such as U2, Van Morrison, The Pogues, Biffy Clyro, Thin Lizzy, The Boomtown Rats and The Cranberries.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now at IowaIrishFest.com. It will take place Aug. 4 through 6 in the Lincoln Park area downtown.

