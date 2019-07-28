WATERLOO — The annual Iowa Irish Fest will paint the downtown with the colors of Ireland on Friday through Sunday for the festival’s 13th year.
Friday’s 4 p.m. opening ceremony will usher in the festival with the Grand Entry down East Fourth Street to the Nagle/KWWL Main Stage. This year’s event is packed with everything from whiskey and yoga classes to sheep herding.
“(It’s) part of our mission to celebrate Irish culture,” said Iowa Irish Fest director Chad Shipman.
With a lineup of music throughout the weekend, Friday’s headliner is a Celtic band from Washington, D.C. — Scythian — which takes the Nagle/KWWL stage at 9:30 p.m. On Saturday at the same time and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Gaelic Storm, which has headlined the festival nearly every year, will perform their Irish tunes on the Nagle/KWWL stage.
The fest began mainly as a music festival, Shipman said, but since has grown to become an educational and cultural experience as well.
“The past couple years we’ve been on the rise,” Shipman said. “… Our fest has really been put on the map.”
Last year’s festival drew a combined attendance of 48,389 people and extended well beyond a Midwestern crowd. It’s a big jump from the inaugural festival’s crowd of less than 1,000 people. Numbers are counted per person daily. For example, if one individual attends all three days, they are counted three times.
“(It’s) not a highly technical way of counting people,” Shipman said, but they’ve used the same method each year.
Twenty-two bands and 55 entertainment acts are scheduled this year, a increase of nearly 30% from the fest’s first few years.
“We were plateaued the last three years, and last year we exploded,” Shipman said.
This year he hopes to attract 50,000 people.
The festival is growing not only in numbers, but in size. Extending its reach by four blocks this year, there will be activities in Newton’s Park and an additional entertainment stage on Sycamore Street. The LSB MercyOne stage at Lafayette and East Fourth streets is expanding to accommodate larger productions.
Kids looking for a celebratory head start can begin Wednesday with Trinity Irish Dance Company’s dance workshops, which go through Sunday. These classes welcome ages 5-13 and will culminate in a festival performance Saturday.
Gear up for competition Friday and Saturday with the Highland Games on the northeast side of Lincoln Park, with events like the Scottish hammer throw and a sheaf toss, which entails tossing a bundle of straw wrapped in a burlap bag with a pitchfork over a raised bar. On Saturday and Sunday, Leprechaun Cup competitions will be at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex on DeWitt Road.
Buckle your kilt and grab your bike for the High Nelly Bike Rally on Saturday at 10 a.m. The ride, which starts at Lincoln Park and hits the Cedar Valley trails, is also a competition for best vintage or Irish costume and best vintage bike.
Throughout the weekend, whiskey classes will be held at the Elks Lodge. The $35 participation cost covers five whiskey tastings, an educational tasting session and a T-shirt.
The Celtic Cruise will take to the streets Sunday morning at 10 a.m. from Silver Eagle Harley Davidson.
Several new events join the festivities this year. The Cultural Events Center has expanded into the Cultural Village, where blacksmiths, weavers and spinners will be working on their crafts.
This year Irish Fest will recognize veterans and active duty military throughout the weekend with a Heroes Area next to the Elks Club on Mulberry Street and a Missing Man ceremony from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, presented by USMC Scout Sniper Gunnery Sergeant Bob Livingston, who served five tours in Vietnam, received a Silver Star, two Bronze Stars and four Purple Hearts.
Local artist Tiffini Kieler will lead the first sip-and-paint event at the Black’s Building at 10:45 a.m. Saturday. Participants can sip whiskey while following along as Kieler paints an “Irish masterpiece.”
Several other events at the Black’s Building include a Q&A session with Gaelic Storm, several guitar and fiddle workshops led by musical acts Scythian and The Logues, a meet-and-greet and workshop with Trinity Irish Dancers and Irish language lessons.
The fifth annual rugby tournament takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
At 9 a.m. Saturday at Park and Mulberry streets, runners in the ShamRock N Run 5K will take off, and a Sunday Catholic Mass is scheduled in Lincoln Park for people of all faiths. The Rev. Paul McManus will lead Mass at 10 a.m. with music from Agnus Dei music ministry.
Admission for those participating in Mass is two canned food items or non-perishable food products, which will be given to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The donation covers festival admission the remainder of the day. Admission after 10:30 a.m. is $25.
Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs to compensate for limited seating in the park, and Queen of Peace Church at 320 Mulberry Street is offering its parish as a backup location in the event of rain.
Raffle tickets can be purchased throughout the weekend for a chance to win vacations to Ireland or the Milwaukee Irish Fest.
For the first time, Consul General of Ireland Brian O’Brien will be in attendance throughout the weekend, and from Friday through Sunday, Durham School Services will provide free handicap-accessible shuttle buses.
This year, around 80 committee planning members and 1,400 volunteers make Irish Fest possible. Shipman said the first year, there were about five committee members.
“One of the most fortunate things is the community really supports us,” Shipman said.
Hotels are filling up, and discounted tickets can be purchased online or at Veridian Credit Union branches.
For tickets, event information, and shuttle routes, go to www.iowairishfest.com.
