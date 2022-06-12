Iowa Irish Fest discounted tickets go on sale Monday

WATERLOO, Iowa – Tickets will go on sale Monday for Iowa Irish Fest, Aug. 5-7, in and around Lincoln Park in downtown Waterloo.

Tickets are available now at IowaIrishFest.com. Tickets are good all three days of the fest for $30. On Monday, discounted tickets will be available at various locations in Waterloo, including all Veridian Credit Union locations.

Volunteers are also being sought and will receive free admission to all three days, an exclusive T-shirt and two free drink tokens.

The annual Iowa Irish Fest is organized by the Cedar Valley Irish Culture Association, an organization intended to foster and develop Irish fellowship and community outreach through Irish cultural events and programs.

For a complete list of ticket locations or to sign up to volunteer, go to www.iowairishfest.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0